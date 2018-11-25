Self-control in our attitude

With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror and the Christmas holiday coming at full steam ahead, it can be a joyous time of year that often brings out the best in people. It can also bring out the absolute worst in us because of all the stress, time constraints, shopping, eating, cold weather and just plain wishing it was all over because we feel so tired. We will hear over and over, “Remember the reason for the season” — but, will we? It becomes a constant battle to keep ourselves in check, much less witness to others and tell them how much Jesus loves them and that He came to this earth to bring peace when we ourselves find it difficult to get along and act peaceably.

It can be hard to exercise self-control, gentleness, and love by simply telling ourselves we must do better. Actually, we can’t. It takes more than just being aware to change ones actions. We all struggle with the weakness of our flesh and must lean on the Spirit to guide us and take control. Paul wrote to the churches in Southern Galatia to refute those who taught that the Gentile believers needed to obey the Jewish law to be saved. He wanted them to understand their freedom in Christ. The same God that sent the law, sent Jesus, and sent the Holy Spirit. If you live by the Spirit, then you will live in harmony with the law, however, you can observe the law and keep the commandments without living by the Spirit and the teachings of Jesus. Displaying the virtues described in Paul’s letter is one of the by-products of living for God.

Galatians 5:16 tells us, “Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh.” He gives us a list of vices following this verse, then moves on to the virtues in verses 22-23, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, 23 Meekness, temperance; against such there is no law.” The fruit of the Spirit is exactly what it says — it is fruit produced in us by the Spirit! Once we are made aware that self-control needs to be more prevalent in our day to day living we can submit control to Christ, and in doing so, put on his characteristics. There is no law against this!

I encourage you to remember this season that it is far better to exhibit kindness, gentleness, and patience, which produces the fruit of the Spirit that fulfills the law, than to observe rituals with little to no love in our heart and lack self-control. If we truly believe that “Jesus is the reason for the season” then we won’t have to worry about people believing what we say, because they will know it by the way we live!

I pray, “Father, help me submit my selfish desires to Your will, and continue to mold me so that I live out what You have planned for me. Help me to be more even tempered so I may show the love of Christ to all, not just those who are easy to love. I understand I can’t do this on my on, but because of Your Son, Jesus, I have the power to overcome frustrations and hasty reactions. Let me be a light to someone in need, let me produce Your fruit, and help me be ready to face whatever the day may bring, in Jesus’ name I pray, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

