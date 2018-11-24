UCHS going to Upper State finals

UNION — The Union County High School Yellow Jackets defeated the Chapman Panthers on Friday night to advance to the 3A Upper State finals for the first time since 2015. The Jackets held on for a 27-26 win over the top-seeded Panthers in a cold and wet game in Inman.

As the game started the rain begin to fall on the field, followed by rain mixed with sleet. The Panthers would strike first to take a 7-0 lead. Then Union County went three and out on their first possession. The teams would exchange turnovers before Union County would score their first touchdown of the game.

With just under three minutes to play in the first half Chapman would force Union County to punt on a third down and short, but a roughing the kicker penalty on the punt would give the Jackets a first down. On the very next play after the penalty the Jackets would punch the ball in the end zone to take a 14-7 lead. On the ensuing possession Chapman would answer on a long touchdown pass for Mikele Colasurdo, but the Panthers would miss the extra point. Union County would take a 14-13 lead into the half.

The third quarter would be an eventful one. Chapman would score two quick touchdowns and race out to a 26-14 lead missing another extra point. Being down two touchdowns didn’t phase the Yellow Jacket offense. They stuck to the game plan and cut into the Panther lead on a 33 yard touchdown run by Ke’Avis Savage with three and a half minutes to play in the 3rd quarter making it 26-21.

Then the Jacket defense stood up and did something that most teams have been unable to do in three years, and stopped the Chapman offense. Kesean Glover would then again put the team on his back and drive the Jackets down the field and score a touchdown and give the Jackets a 27-26 lead. The two point conversion try would be unsuccessful. The Jacket defense would be called on again to stop the potent Chapman offense and they did.

Late in the 4th quarter the Jackets would pin Chapman deep in their own territory with around two minutes to play. The Panthers, with some big pass plays, would quickly get the ball down deep into Jacket territory. Colasurdo would hit Noah Twitty across the middle inside the ten and he was surrounded by Yellow Jackets, who would attempt to bring him down. When the Jacket defenders hit him, the ball game out and fell to the ground. Keion Glover would jump on the loose ball with under third seconds to play to secure the Yellow Jackets victory.

The Jackets will now host the Upper State Title game next Friday at Union County Stadium. This will be the first Upper State Title game at Union County Stadium since Union hosted Clinton in 2005. Yellow Jacket teams have played in three such games since that time, all of which were played on the road (2007 Chester, 2012 Daniel, and 2015 South Pointe).

To be the Upper State title game one year after going 2-9 is an amazing turnaround. What these kids and coaches have already been able to accomplish is simply amazing. Come out to Union County Stadium Friday night and support the Yellow Jackets! Get there early and be loud!

Let’s let our kids know how proud we are of them by packing the stands at Union County Stadium!

After defeating the Panthers 27-26

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

