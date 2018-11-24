Praying for the triumph of hope

Charles Warner | The Union Times 1 Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity. 2 For they shall soon be cut down like the grass, and wither as the green herb. 3 Trust in the Lord, and do good; so shalt thou dwell in the land, and verily thou shalt be fed. 4 Delight thyself also in the Lord: and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart. 5 Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass. 6 And he shall bring forth thy righteousness as the light, and thy judgment as the noonday. 7 Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass. 8 Cease from anger, and forsake wrath: fret not thyself in any wise to do evil. 9 For evildoers shall be cut off: but those that wait upon the Lord, they shall inherit the earth. 10 For yet a little while, and the wicked shall not be: yea, thou shalt diligently consider his place, and it shall not be. 11 But the meek shall inherit the earth; and shall delight themselves in the abundance of peace. — Psalm 37:1-11 (KJV)

Read 2 Samuel 22:1-7

David sang, “In my distress I called to the Lord; I called out to my God. From his temple he heard my voice; my cry came to his ears.”

— 2 Samuel 22:7 (NIV)

PRAYER: Mighty God, remind us that pain and problems do not preclude peace, and that hard times cannot conquer hope. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Times of trial can give me new insight into God’s love for me.

