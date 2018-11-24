Union to hire city administrator

Charles Warner | The Union Times They were reelected on November 6 and this past Tuesday (November 20) Union City Council Members Tommy Anthony, Pamela Garner Sloss, and Robert Garner took the Oath of Office to begin their new terms on council. Holding The Bible for Anthony was his wife, Donna Anthony, and holding The Bible for her aunt, Sloss, and her grandfather, Garner, was DeMorria Garner. Charles Warner | The Union Times They were reelected on November 6 and this past Tuesday (November 20) Union City Council Members Tommy Anthony, Pamela Garner Sloss, and Robert Garner took the Oath of Office to begin their new terms on council. Holding The Bible for Anthony was his wife, Donna Anthony, and holding The Bible for her aunt, Sloss, and her grandfather, Garner, was DeMorria Garner.

UNION — The hiring of a city administrator, continued involvement with a nuclear power plant, the appointment of a new public services director, employee safety, and the awarding of two bids totaling nearly $300,000 were among the items on the agenda of the November Union City Council meeting.

Oath Of Office

Tuesday’s meeting began with council members Tommy Anthony (District 1), Robert Garner (District 2), and Pamela Garner Sloss (District 5) taking the oath of office. Anthony, Garner, and Sloss were reelected to council during the November 6 general election.

Mayor Pro Tempore

Following the public comments section of the meeting, the members of council voted unanimously to have Garner serve as Mayor Pro Tempore for the next two years.

As Mayor Pro Tempore, Garner will chair council meetings in the absence of Mayor Harold Thompson.

City Administrator Hiring Process

During Tuesday’s meeting, council voted unanimously to begin the process of hiring a city administrator to oversee the day-to-day operations of the city.

Council’s vote comes just over 10 months after voters in the city went to the polls on January 9 to answer the following question:

Shall the municipality of Union change its form of government from the mayor-council form to the council form?

The answer was yes and, just over five months later on June 12, council approved first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s Code of Ordinances to change Union’s form of government from Mayor-Council to Council. The ordinance, which council later approved second and final reading of, stated that the change of the form of government would be effective July 1 of this year.

According to the Municipal Association of South Carolina website (www.masc.sc), under the Council or “Weak Mayor” system of government, “all legislative and administrative powers of the municipality and the determination of all matters of policy shall be vested in the municipal council. Each member of council, including the mayor, shall have one vote.”

The website states the powers of council under the Council or “Weak Mayor” system include hiring an administrator to assist the council and administer all departments, offices and agencies of the city under the direction and supervision of the council.

Nuclear Power Plant Agreement

Council also voted unanimously to issue a letter of intent to renew and extend the city’s involvement with the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (PMPA) Catawba Project Power Sales Agreement.

In presenting the proposal to council, City of Union Assistant Utility Director Adam Harris stated that the city had entered into an agreement with Navigant Consulting Inc. to “evaluate supply costs for the city with continued participation in the Catawba Unit 2 nuclear power plant compared to other power supply options.”

Harris stated that Navigant “reviewed existing contractual agreements and a study report previously completed by GDS Associates” and that, based on these and its “energy and capacity market price projections and projected cost for Catawba Unit 2, Navigant has concluded that participation in Catawba Unit 2 is a lower cost for the City of Union.”

Upon completing his presentation, Harris recommending that council “execute a letter of intent” regarding the extension of the PMPA Catawba Project Power Sales Agreement.

New Public Services Director

Council also voted unanimously to appoint Kenny Thomas Public Services Director.

In recommending Thomas’ appointment, Thompson pointed out that, on September 30 of this year, Public Services Director Perry Harmon retired after 25 years of service with the city. Since Harmon’s retirement, Thompson said that Thomas has been serving as Public Services Director on a temporary basis. Thompson pointed out that Thomas has been an employee with the Public Services Department since 1987. He said that Thomas has been in a leadership role for 21 of the 31 years he has worked for the City of Union.

Bids Awarded

Council also voted unanimously to award two bids totaling just over $294,000.

• Bucket Truck replacement for Vehicle #719.

In his presentation to council, Harris pointed out that bids had been solicited for bucket truck to replace Vehicle #719, a 1990 GMC Bucket Truck with an odometer reading of 51,441 miles.

Harris recommended that the bid be awarded to the low bidder, Terex, for $209,338 for a bucket truck mounted on a 4×2 truck.

The new bucket truck, which will have to be built and will not be delivered until sometime in 2019, will be paid for out of $220,000 allocated for the purchase of such equipment in the city’s capital expenditures budget.

• Tosch Creek Wastewater Treatment Clarifier Rehabilitation

In presenting his bid recommendation to council, Harris stated that bids were received on November 15 of this year at the City of Union Municipal Building for the rehabilitation of the North Clarifier at Tosch Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. He said that the work will consist of painting the clarifier’s equipment, replacing its unitube header and other minor items in order to have a reliable and fully operational and painted system.

Harris recommended that the bid be awarded to the low bidder, Smith Backhoe & Construction Co. for $85,045.

Ten At the Top

Council also voted unanimously to contribute $1,000 to “Ten At The Top,” an organization created a decade ago to foster collaboration, partnerships and strategic planning across the Upstate.

In his presentation to council, Thompson, who is an Emeritus Member of Ten At The Top (TATT) Board of Directors, pointed out that TATT will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2019. Thompson said that “board members are a cricital part of this organization. 2018 was a successful year for this group and for the 10 counties at the top of the Upstate.”

Thompson said that “with a month and a half left in 2018, TATT has already engaged more than 4,000 participants in 85 regional engagements. The 2018 Upstate Regional Summit was a great success with nearly 800 participants focusing on how the Upstate can win the future around economic vitality and quality of life.”

In recommending the city make a contribution to the organization, Thompson pointed out that “maintaining financial stability is a crucial challenge for TATT. 90 percent of the current board members have provided financial support in 2018 and the goal is100 percent participation. A high percentage of support from the Emeritus Board Members is also encouraged to finish the year financially strong and get a quick start toward supporting the many events and programs planned for 2019.”

Safety Statement

Council also voted unanimously to approve a resolution adopting a policy/statement as part of the city’s “Safety Program and SCMIRF Risk Self-Assessment.”

The background on the resolution prepared by Thompson states that council should adopt such a resolution following every election and that “on an annnual basis the top administrative official of each member entity should issue a memo to employees stating that the policy outline reporting procedures for incidents.”

The resolution states that the city “will endeavor to provide a work environment free of recognized hazards through the establishment and implementation of loss control policies and procedures, and their subsequent amendments and additions, designed to provide protection to city employees, public and private property and members of the public.”

The resolution further states that the city “will support compliance with all federal and state safety regulations; provide and require the use of personal protective equipment by all employees; and insure that all employees are advised of and understand their loss control responsibilities in the performance of their work.”

Workshop

At the request of Thompson, council voted unanimously to hold a workshop session on Wednesday, December 5 at 5 p.m.

City to continue nuclear power plant agreement

