Museum facing several problems

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Museum is experiencing problems due to a combination of a lack of adequate parking space in and around Main Street, a lack of space within the museum itself, the possibility of water and/or fire damage from the apartments above it, and even criminal activity on the street in front of its doors. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Museum is experiencing problems due to a combination of a lack of adequate parking space in and around Main Street, a lack of space within the museum itself, the possibility of water and/or fire damage from the apartments above it, and even criminal activity on the street in front of its doors.

UNION — The threat of damage caused by water and destruction caused by fire, the lack of adequate parking, and the commission of crimes outside its doors are the problems facing the Union County Museum.

In an address to Union City Council Tuesday evening, Union County Museum Assistant Carol Willis outlined the problems facing the museum.

Fire And Water

Located at 127 West Main Street in downtown Union, the Union County Museum occupies the ground floor and the basement of the building while the top floor is occupied by apartments, a situation that Willis said is causing problems for the museum and even poses a threat to it.

“We come in the morning to find the museum filled with smoke that smells like drugs,” Willis said. “We have problems with water due to overflowing sinks, bathtubs, or washing machines. Every day when we leave we fear the museum will be gone due to someone forgetting something on the stove. When we have mentioned this, we were told that you have a sprinkler system to stop a fire. Can you imagine the damage water would cause from the sprinkler system.”

The Union County Museum houses a large number of artifacts — many of them irreplaceable — from throughout the history of Union County, artifacts that Willis said would be damaged and even destroyed from water from the apartments above the museum or the sprinkler coming on and/or by a fire started on the second floor.

Parking

On Monday, November 26, the Union City Council Public Safety Committee will hear a presentation from the Union Public Safety Department about the parking situation on Main Street and the rest of downtown Union.

In her address to council Tuesday, Willis also addressed the parking situation, pointing out that the presence of the apartments is contributing to a lack of adequate parking space both on Main Street and even behind the museum.

“Older people have trouble finding parking spaces near the museum,” Willis said. “Upstairs renters park and leave cars day and night on the street. We never see tickets being given to enforce the parking laws.

“We had a quarterly meeting in our meeting room downstairs and someone from the apartments wrote notes and placed them on some of the cars,” she said. “The notes said that if they did not live in the apartments they should not be parking behind our building.”

In addition, Willis said that when court is in session at the Union County Courthouse just down the street from the museum “you can’t find a parking space anywhere on our end of town.”

Main Street and the rest of downtown Union is in many ways the financial, retail, governmental, and educational heart of the City of Union. This has been enhanced in recent months by the opening of the 101 West Main Street USC Union Student Housing Building. While this is a positive development, Willis said it has put further strains on the parking situation in the area.

“The parking lot behind the new housing for the college students is no longer big enough to handle them plus the employees from Arthur State Bank,” Willis said. “We need more parking on our end of town.”

Crime

While the lack of parking is causing difficulties for many, it has apparently not proved to be an impediment to criminal activity that Willis said she and other museum staffers have witnessed occurring on Main Street.

“We have watched drug deals take place on the street and we have prostitution taking place regularly,” Willis said.

Lack Of Space

Another problem the museum is facing is one that, from a certain perspective, is a good one as it stems from the growth of the museum and the services it offers, but is still a problem that Willis said needs to be addressed.

“Since July we have been given almost 2,000 genealogical resources from the (Union County Carnegie) library,” Willis said. “We are the only place in town to do genealogical research. One day last week we had twelve people at one time searching for their ancestors. We are in desperate need of space in order to set up more tables so people can spread out and work on their research.”

Anchors

While the museum is located on West Main Street, USC Union is located on or just off East Main Street, and Willis spoke of the need for the city to take steps to make the area they anchor more attractive.

“We have been told that we are the anchor on this end of town and the college is the anchor for the other,” Willis said. “We need your help to improve the environment in our area so that more people will be drawn to do business or just come downtown to visit.

“Thank you for listening to our problems and we hope you understand what we are facing,” she said. “We appreciate any help you may give us.”

Monday’s meeting about the parking situation on Main Street and in the rest of downtown Union will be held Monday, November 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Union City Council Chambers in the City of Union Municipal Building.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Museum is experiencing problems due to a combination of a lack of adequate parking space in and around Main Street, a lack of space within the museum itself, the possibility of water and/or fire damage from the apartments above it, and even criminal activity on the street in front of its doors. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Union-County-Museum.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Museum is experiencing problems due to a combination of a lack of adequate parking space in and around Main Street, a lack of space within the museum itself, the possibility of water and/or fire damage from the apartments above it, and even criminal activity on the street in front of its doors.

Lack of parking & threat of fire, water damage

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.