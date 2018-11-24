Weddings, reunions, and parties

Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s a lot going on at Main Street Junction in downtown Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s a lot going on at Main Street Junction in downtown Union.

UNION — The last three months of 2018 have been and will be very busy at Main Street Junction which has, is, and will serve as the site of a variety of both private and public activities.

A report by Main Street Junction Facility Manager Amy Belue included in the information packet handed out to Union City Council at its November meeting Tuesday evening states that “October was a very busy month for Main Street Junction. Three weddings consumed almost all weekends this month. The other Saturday hosted a reunion.”

Belue states that during the month of October the City of Union together with Robby Moody of the Catawba Regional Council of Governments hosted a transportation meeting at Main Street Junction. It states that in October, the city hosted a regional meeting for the Department of Juvenile Justice that drew participants from throughout the Upstate.

In addition, Belue states Main Street Junction was also the site of a tasting party, two showers, and a luncheon honoring Bob Hart given by Union County.

October ended with a block party for Halloween that Belue stated included Union City Council members handing out candy and pencils to all who attended.

Holiday Season

Belue states that “the holiday season is quickly approaching and the calendar is filling up for November and December.”

One of the events that will involve Main Street Junction is “Downtown Open House” on Friday, November 30. Belue urged the public to “please make plans to attend and drop by to see Santa and enjoy entertainment from Eternal Vision on the patio.”

Revenue

The report also includes the revenue Main Street Junction has generated for the City of Union over the past two years:

• Fiscal 2017 — $31,010

• Fiscal 2018 — $27,263

• July-September of 2018 — $7,460

• October 2018 — $5,467.50

• Total revenue to date — $71,200.50

Main Street Junction

Main Street Junction opened in August 2016 following a $1.5 million renovation of the building at 107 East Main Street in downtown Union that houses it. The renovation transformed the structure into a multi-purpose facility that can accommodate events and activities such as weddings, receptions, family reunions, corporate meetings, dances, comedy shows and fashion shows.

The facility includes a catering kitchen, restrooms, and a banquet area downstairs; accordion glass doors at the back of building that open onto a covered veranda; stairs on both ends of the deck allowing access to the fenced-in ornamental park.

The reception area in front of the building has two flat screen TVs, chairs, sofa and tables. An elevator inside the reception area will take people to the second floor. There is also a stairway beside the building allowing entry from the sidewalk to upstairs.

The upstairs area includes two offices, a kitchenette, a conference room with a flat-screen TV, restrooms, bridal dressing room and a flex room.

In addition to the renovation of the building itself, the project also included the demolition of an adjacent building to make way for a patio with handicapped access to the park behind Main Street and to the restroom facilities within the junction itself.

Rental Rates

These are the rates for the rental areas of Main Street Junction which will take effect January 1, 2019:

• Full Building

Monday-Thursday

— 12 hours: $1,200 to $1,350

— 6 hours: $700 to $770

— Each additional hour: $75 to $83

Friday-Sunday and Holidays

— 12 hours: $1,350 to $1,485

— 6 hours: $1,000 to $1,100

— Each additional hour: $100 to $110

• Great Room

Monday-Thursday

— 12 hours: $400 to $440

— 6 hours: $225 to $248

— Each additional hour: $50 to $55

Friday-Sunday and Holidays

— 12 hours: $600 to $660

— 6 hours: $450 to $495

— Each additional hour: $65 to $72

• Flex Room

Monday-Thursday

— 12 hours: $175 to $193

— 6 hours: $75 to $83

— Each additional hour: $25 to $28

Friday-Sunday and Holidays

— 12 hours: $250 to $275

— 6 hours: $150 to $165

— Each additional hour: $25 to $28

• Conference Room

Monday-Thursday

— 12 hours: $225 to $248

— 6 hours: $75 to $83

— Each additional hour: $25 to $28

Friday-Sunday and Holidays

— 12 hours: $200 to $220

— 6 hours: $150 to $165

— Each additional hour: $15 to $17

• Ornamental Park

Monday-Thursday

— 12 hours: $200 to $220

— 6 hours: $100 to $110

— Each additional hour: $25 to $28

Friday-Sunday and Holidays

— 12 hours: $350 to $385

— 6 hours: $250 to $275

— Each additional hour: $35 to $39

• Patio

Monday-Thursday

— 12 hours: $200 to $220

— 6 hours: $125 to $138

— Each additional hour: $35 to $39

Friday-Sunday and Holidays

— 12 hours: $200 to $220

— 6 hours: $150 to $165

— Each additional hour: $25 to $28

For those who want to rent all or parts of Main Street Junction before January 1, 2019, they will be get the current lower rates.

Renting

Anyone interested in renting all or part of Main Street Junction may call 864-429-6696.

A lot going on at Main Street Junction

