Easy win for Clemson over Carolina

Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Aj Turner makes a touchdown catch keeping his feet in bounds in the back of the end zone. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Aj Turner makes a touchdown catch keeping his feet in bounds in the back of the end zone. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecocks Deebo Samuel and Aj Turner celebrate after a touchdown. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecocks Deebo Samuel and Aj Turner celebrate after a touchdown. Photo by Brett Shugart #13 Shi Smith poses for the camera before Carolina’s game with Chattanooga. Photo by Brett Shugart #13 Shi Smith poses for the camera before Carolina’s game with Chattanooga.

CLEMSON — South Carolina and Clemson will renew their long tenured rivalry on Saturday when the two teams get together at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The days leading up to this year’s game have felt different to fans on both sides of this heated rivalry, that stretches across all sports, than they have in years past.

Usually the days leading up to this game are filled with anticipation and excitement. Usually both teams fan bases are engaged in some fun talk, that usually starts the Saturday night before and runs through kickoff. This week fans of both teams usually wear their respective colors every day and put their teams flags on their car for the entire week, when they are usually just reserved for game-day. This year, not so much.

So what is different about this year than every year since these two teams started playing? Well to me the answer is very simple. These two football teams are in completely different places. South Carolina is in the middle of another program rebuild and the Tigers are in the running for their third National Championship in program history. In other words, the Gamecocks are a middle of the road team and the Tigers are real good.

Dabo Swinney has said many times that when he got the job at Clemson he was told by people that they didn’t care if he went 1-11 as long as that one win was against South Carolina. That has been the mindset at Clemson for as long as I can remember. Dabo and his staff have changed the culture at Clemson. Clemson, while they still want to beat SC and win the state, they have set their sights much higher. The Tigers now expect to win the ACC and compete for the National Championship. The Gamecocks are just another blip on their radar (granted it’s an important blip to fans). Beating SC is important to the players but their eyes are set much higher.

For Gamecock fans the feeling of apathy comes from the thought that this Clemson team is favored by 26.5 and could probably beat them much worse. The 26.5 point spread is the largest spread in the history of the rivalry. Gamecock fans have seen their team slaughtered by Georgia and then beaten by a Florida team less talented than them despite having a 17 point lead in the third quarter. Most Gamecock fans have admitted defeat before this game even kicks off.

The real question is can this rivalry become competitive anytime soon? To me it depends on what you mean by soon?

I have often compared Will Muschamp to Lou Holtz. Lou Holtz was brought to South Carolina to turn around a Gamecock program that had just gone 1-10 in the previous season. The roster was low on talent and it took Coach Holtz a little while to get the program facing the right direction. Muschamp was brought in after a 3-9 season that saw South Carolina lose to the Citadel. The roster was low on talent due to bad recruiting practices by the previous administration in the last couple of years. The difference in the two is Muschamp walked onto campus with a quarterback, Jake Bentley, where Holtz had to develop one, Phil Petty. That is a big reason that the rebuild has progressed a little faster this time.

Lou Holtz got the program facing the right way and then realized this was a far as he could get it and he handed the program off to Steve Spurrier. During this period Hotlz only beat Clemson once. A few years after Holtz’s departure South Carolina went on a five game winning streak over the Tigers and had the best three seasons in program history. Can Will Muschamp be Holtz and Spurrier or will he just be Holtz and reach his plateau and be forced to hand it off to someone else?

This year’s game should be an easy win for Clemson. Their potent offense will probably be too much for the Gamecocks to stop, and their defensive front will probably make it a very hard day on Jake Bentley. The Gamecocks defensive secondary is banged up pretty bad and with the talented receivers that Clemson has it could make for a long day for SC. If the Gamecock offensive line can give Bentley time to throw I think the Gamecocks can score, but I’m not sure they can keep up with Clemson.

I look forward to seeing Union native Shi Smith play in his first South Carolina/Clemson game. The sophomore wideout was dealing with an injury during the game last year and did not play. Shi has thirty catches on the season for 488 yards and 3 touchdowns including a touchdown catch last week against Chattanooga.

Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Aj Turner makes a touchdown catch keeping his feet in bounds in the back of the end zone. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_2770-1.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Aj Turner makes a touchdown catch keeping his feet in bounds in the back of the end zone. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecocks Deebo Samuel and Aj Turner celebrate after a touchdown. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_2769-1.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecocks Deebo Samuel and Aj Turner celebrate after a touchdown. Photo by Brett Shugart #13 Shi Smith poses for the camera before Carolina’s game with Chattanooga. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_2768-1.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart #13 Shi Smith poses for the camera before Carolina’s game with Chattanooga.

Tigers take on Gamecocks at Memorial Stadium

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]