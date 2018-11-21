Praying for opportunity and courage

Charles Warner | The Union Times Some days, weeks, months, and even years, are better than others. Lets face it, life is filled with ups and downs and many times the downs far outweigh and even outnumber the ups. Even in the midst of the downs, however, there is often still something to be thankful for and we should never hesitate, never forget to give thanks for those things. What are they? First and foremost is the Lord Jesus Christ who, through His sacrifice, has made it possible for each and every one of us to have eternal salvation. That is the most important thing of all to be thankful for because our lives in this world, whether they are rich or poor, easy or difficult are only for a very short season, not even a thousand year twinkling in the eye of God. They will come to an end and eternity begin for each and every one of us and that’s when you’ll really be thankful for Christ being your lord and savior. For those who do not have Him as their lord and savior, eternity will be very long and unpleasant indeed. So this Thanksgiving Day — and every day for that matter — give thanks for the one thing you will always have to be grateful for, having Jesus as your lord and savior. If you don’t have that yet, accept Him now as your lord and savior and gain something to be grateful for forever. You’ll be glad you did.

Read Matthew 14:22-33

[Jesus] said, “Come.” So Peter got out of the boat, started walking on the water, and came toward Jesus.

— Matthew 14:29 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, grant us opportunities to follow you and the courage to step out of our comfort zones. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Before I can follow Jesus, I have to step out of the boat.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Some days, weeks, months, and even years, are better than others. Lets face it, life is filled with ups and downs and many times the downs far outweigh and even outnumber the ups. Even in the midst of the downs, however, there is often still something to be thankful for and we should never hesitate, never forget to give thanks for those things. What are they? First and foremost is the Lord Jesus Christ who, through His sacrifice, has made it possible for each and every one of us to have eternal salvation. That is the most important thing of all to be thankful for because our lives in this world, whether they are rich or poor, easy or difficult are only for a very short season, not even a thousand year twinkling in the eye of God. They will come to an end and eternity begin for each and every one of us and that’s when you’ll really be thankful for Christ being your lord and savior. For those who do not have Him as their lord and savior, eternity will be very long and unpleasant indeed. So this Thanksgiving Day — and every day for that matter — give thanks for the one thing you will always have to be grateful for, having Jesus as your lord and savior. If you don’t have that yet, accept Him now as your lord and savior and gain something to be grateful for forever. You’ll be glad you did.