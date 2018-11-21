Buffalo Senior Center to close

Charles Warner | The Union Times A combination of low participation and loss of funding is forcing the Union County Council on Aging to close the Buffalo Senior Center on December 31. Charles Warner | The Union Times A combination of low participation and loss of funding is forcing the Union County Council on Aging to close the Buffalo Senior Center on December 31.

BUFFALO — The end of 2018 is just over a month away and the last day of the year will also be the last day of the Buffalo Senior Center.

Union County Council on Aging Director Tim Black announced Monday that, due to the combination of a loss of funding and the lack of participation, the Buffalo Senior Center will close December 31.

“It’s on account of budget cuts,” Black said. “We’ve had our county, state, and federal funding cut over the last three years. That, along with the low turnout we’ve had at the center is forcing us to close it.”

Black said the lack of participation in the center on the part of the seniors in the Buffalo Community has played a major role in the loss of funding for the center.

“The state requires we have at least twenty-five participants and while we do have thirty-three on the roster, we average only ten to twelve per day,” Black said. “Had we had more participation we could have gotten more funding.”

Black said that the lack of participation and the resulting loss of funding has made it cost prohibitive for the Council on Aging to operate the center.

While the Buffalo Senior Center will be closed at the end of the year, Black said that those seniors who were served there will continue to be serve at either the Jonesville Senior Center or the Union Senior Center.

“What we’re going to do is everyone who is on home delivered meals will get them from the Jonesville Senior Center,” Black said. “Those that we pick up for group dining we will take them to the Jonesville Center as well. For those that drive in they have the option of either Jonesville or Union center, whichever they prefer.”

Even though the Council on Aging is having to close the center at least partially because of a loss of county funding, Black nevertheless thanked the county for having allowed the organization to use the building on Flat Drive. He said he even hopes one day the Council on Aging will be able to reopen the Buffalo Senior Center.

“I want to thank the county, I want to thank (Supervisor) Frank Hart for letting us use the facility for as long as we have,” Black said. “I hope that sometime in the near future we have enough participants and funding to reopen the center.”

For more information contact the Union County Council on Aging at 864-429-1682.

