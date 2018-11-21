Parking in the heart of Union

Charles Warner | The Union Times Parking on Main Street and the rest of downtown Union will be the subject of a presentation by the Union Public Safety Department to the Union City Council Public Safety Committee on Monday, November 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Union City Council Chambers in the City of Union Municipal Building. Charles Warner | The Union Times Parking on Main Street and the rest of downtown Union will be the subject of a presentation by the Union Public Safety Department to the Union City Council Public Safety Committee on Monday, November 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Union City Council Chambers in the City of Union Municipal Building.

UNION — What do you think about parking in downtown Union? Do you like how things are or would you like to see some changes made?

Whichever way you feel about the parking situation on Main Street and the rest of downtown Union you’ll have the opportunity this coming Monday (November 26) to make your opinion known when the Union Public Safety Department makes a presentation concerning the current parking situation in the area to the Union City Council Public Safety Committee.

Union Public Safety Director Sam White said that in the past the downtown area has been the business hub of Union, but that over the years it has changed and the area has become more diverse. White said that business is still predominant but there is now housing including student housing, the expansion of USC Union, new institutions like the Piedmont Physic Garden, new businesses like Elle Bell Cafe, all of which are contributing to increased traffic in the downtown area. He said it was felt that now is the time to review the parking situation and make changes to accommodate the new more diverse environment that is developing.

While the formal presentation will be made by the Public Safety Department, a flyer publicizing the hearing states the committee will also welcome comments and suggestions from businesses and citizens.

White said that while it is important for the committee to hear from his department, it is equally important that they hear from the public as well.

“Ultimately, they are the ones who decide to shop there,” White said. “The businesses also want to accommodate their customers. So it is important that the committee hear from everyone, not just us. This means they will have more information to base their decisions on.”

Main Street and the rest of downtown Union is the heart of the City of Union and home to a number of its most important institutions including:

• Union County Courthouse

• City of Union Municipal Building

• Union County School District Office

• USC Union educational complex that includes the Main Building, Central Building, Truluck Activity Center, Bookstore and Student Lounge, and the recently opened Science and Nursing Building as well as the 101 West Main Street Student Housing Building

• Union County Museum

• Union County Arts Council Art Gallery

• Union County Healthcare Foundation

• Union Medical Center

• Union County Carnegie Library

• Friends of the Library Bookstore

• The Union Times

• WBCU Radio

• Union County News

• Piedmont Physic Garden

• Arthur State Bank Main Branch

• Well Fargo Union Main Bank

• Union County Communications Department

• Union County Sheriff’s Office (Old County Jail)

• Main Street Junction

• Churches, retail businesses, and apartment complexes

All this makes the downtown area a very busy place and that means lot of traffic and a lot of traffic means parking space is needed that can efficiently accommodate that traffic. Having that parking space makes it that much easier for people who want to come to the downtown area to shop or otherwise enjoy what the downtown has to offer to do so and that means more business for the merchants, stores, and other institutions of the area. It means the downtown will continue to play its traditional role as the heart of Union and that will benefit not only the residents and businesses of the area but also the City of Union as whole and the rest of Union County as well.

Monday’s meeting — and those who take part in it — will have a big impact on the parking situation in downtown Union and on the area and its future as the heart of the City of Union and the rest of Union County. That’s why it’s important that the Union City Council Public Safety Committee not only hear from the Union Public Safety Department but the rest of the community as well and why those interested in helping shape the future of downtown Union in a positive way should be at the Union City Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m. when the meeting begins and contribute to that effort.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Parking on Main Street and the rest of downtown Union will be the subject of a presentation by the Union Public Safety Department to the Union City Council Public Safety Committee on Monday, November 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Union City Council Chambers in the City of Union Municipal Building. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Main-Street-Parking.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Parking on Main Street and the rest of downtown Union will be the subject of a presentation by the Union Public Safety Department to the Union City Council Public Safety Committee on Monday, November 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Union City Council Chambers in the City of Union Municipal Building.

Meeting Monday on parking in downtown Union

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.