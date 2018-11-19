Praying for God to fill our hearts with love

Charles Warner | The Union Times 1 I charge thee therefore before God, and the Lord Jesus Christ, who shall judge the quick and the dead at his appearing and his kingdom; 2 Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long suffering and doctrine. 3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; 4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables. 5 But watch thou in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, make full proof of thy ministry. 6 For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. 7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: — 2 Timothy 4:1-7 King James Version (KJV) Charles Warner | The Union Times 1 I charge thee therefore before God, and the Lord Jesus Christ, who shall judge the quick and the dead at his appearing and his kingdom; 2 Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long suffering and doctrine. 3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; 4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables. 5 But watch thou in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, make full proof of thy ministry. 6 For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. 7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: — 2 Timothy 4:1-7 King James Version (KJV)

Read 1 Kings 19:1-14

Now there was a great wind, … but the Lord was not in the wind; and … an earthquake, … and … a fire, … and after the fire a sound of sheer silence.

— 1 Kings 19:11-12 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to rid our thoughts of the useless distractions of this world, and fill our thoughts with your voice and our hearts with your love. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I will find time today to listen for what God is saying to me.