MONARCH — Monarch Elementary School hosted local firefighters on Wednesday, October 10.

Dr. John Flood, Chief of the Monarch Fire Department, and Chief John Glenn of the Carlisle Fire Department led the information sessions and shared safety tips.

Students were invited to participate and many asked important questions.

Other firefighters who joined us to teach and assist students at our event were Devin Sinclair, full time student at USC-Union and volunteer firefighter; Keith Ivey, Assistant Fire Chief at Kelly Kelton Fire Department; and Kayla Robinson, full time mother and volunteer fire fighter.

Monarch Elementary School appreciates the families and firefighters who work to keep us safe!

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Firefighters including the chiefs of the Monarch and Carlisle fire departments took part in a program at Monarch Elementary School where they share tips about fire safety with the students. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_MES-Fire-Safety-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Firefighters including the chiefs of the Monarch and Carlisle fire departments took part in a program at Monarch Elementary School where they share tips about fire safety with the students.

