Data displayed daily at MES

MONARCH — Monarch Elementary School families are working hard to support our students as they learn to become responsible, respectful, and productive citizens.

We post data daily on students’ attendance and tardies. The class with the best record will celebrate with freeze pops and extra recess!

We love seeing students learn, and we know how important it is every minute of the day to be exploring new concepts and skills.

We want to prepare students by encouraging life and career characteristics like integrity, perseverance, and a great work ethic, so that our Monarch Stars will become successful South Carolina graduates.

