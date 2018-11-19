Encouraging fitness and exercise

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students at Buffalo Elementary School took part in the school’s celebration of National Walk to School Day on October 3. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students at Buffalo Elementary School took part in the school’s celebration of National Walk to School Day on October 3. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students and teachers at Buffalo Elementary School carried signs during the school’s October 3 celebration of National Walk to School Day. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students and teachers at Buffalo Elementary School carried signs during the school’s October 3 celebration of National Walk to School Day. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students look like they are having a good time during National Walk to School Day at Buffalo Elementary School. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students look like they are having a good time during National Walk to School Day at Buffalo Elementary School. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School This holds a sign stating her grade, her class, and their participation in Buffalo Elementary School’s National Walk to School Day celebration. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School This holds a sign stating her grade, her class, and their participation in Buffalo Elementary School’s National Walk to School Day celebration.

BUFFALO — Students, faculty, and staff at Buffalo Elementary participated in National Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 3 to encourage physical fitness and exercise.

Students were led by Coach Mike McGee who organized the event.

Local firefighters and law enforcement were on hand to support and cheer on everyone that participated in Walk to School Day.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students at Buffalo Elementary School took part in the school's celebration of National Walk to School Day on October 3.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students and teachers at Buffalo Elementary School carried signs during the school's October 3 celebration of National Walk to School Day.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students look like they are having a good time during National Walk to School Day at Buffalo Elementary School.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School This holds a sign stating her grade, her class, and their participation in Buffalo Elementary School's National Walk to School Day celebration.

BES celebrates National Walk to School Day