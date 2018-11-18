‘Angels’ needed for 61 children

Image courtesy of the Prison Fellowship Ministry The Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree Ministry is seeking ‘angels’ to provide Christmas presents for 61 children in Union County who have parents who are in prison. Image courtesy of the Prison Fellowship Ministry The Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree Ministry is seeking ‘angels’ to provide Christmas presents for 61 children in Union County who have parents who are in prison.

UNION COUNTY — In The Bible it speaks of ministering to those who are in prison and such a ministry not only ministers to the prisoners but also to their families, and that’s why a group that ministers to prisoners is looking for some “angels” to help local children with parents in prison have a happy Christmas.

In a statement released this week, Sanders Read, a volunteer with the “Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree” Ministry says the group is looking for “angels” who will provide Christmas gifts for local children whose parents are in prison and are being ministered to by the group.

“Help is needed on behalf of children in Union County who have a parent in prison,” Sanders said. “Sixty-one children in Union County have been registered in Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree ministry this year. We need caring people who are willing to take the name of one of these children and buy presents for that one child.”

Read said that Prison Fellowship “is one of the world’s most effective ministries to prisoners. They conduct Bible studies and witness and minister in various ways to inmates and their families.”

That ministry also includes recruiting angels willing to give of themselves so that the children of prisoners can get Christmas presents from their imprisoned parents, presents that Read said can lead the way to the even greater gift of reconciliation and even to salvation, the greatest gift of all.

“Through Prison Fellowship’s contacts in the prisons, inmates have an opportunity to arrange for Christmas presents to be given to their children,” Read said. “Each present is given in the name of the parent, with a personal greeting from the parent. The present with the note from the parent conveys a message far more precious than the present itself — ‘Your parent loves you, and so does God!’

“We can hardly imagine the joy children feel when they know that the incarcerated parents have not forgotten them — and the joy the parents feel in being able to do this for their children,” he said. “These gifts often lead to healing of family relationships, and even to members of the family coming to faith in Jesus Christ.”

Read said that persons who choose to be angels will be provided with the name(s) of one or more of the 61 children registered with Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree ministry

“There will also be the age and suggestions for gifts from the parent in prison,” Read said. “Your part is to shop for the child. It is suggested that about $20 to $25 be spent on each child. It may be that a Sunday School class or youth group or other group in your church would ‘adopt’ a child.”

If you would like to participate in the program, contact Sanders Read at 864-441-2317, or e-mail sandersrea[email protected] He will then give you more information.

“Please call or e-mail as soon as you can,” Read said. “Upon your acceptance, you will be given instructions on when and where to deliver the gifts. They need to be delivered by December 2. The gifts will be distributed at a party for the children on December 9, to which you will be invited.

“On behalf of the children and their parents, thank you very much,” he said. “And may God bless you.“

