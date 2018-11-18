Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Presbyterian Church will host the Community Thanksgiving Service on Tuesday, November 20 at 7 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Presbyterian Church will host the Community Thanksgiving Service on Tuesday, November 20 at 7 p.m.

2 Let us come before his presence with thanksgiving, and make a joyful noise to him with psalms. 3 For the LORD is a great God, and a great King above all gods.

— Psalms 95: 2-3

UNION — Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in the United States, and for many years people in Union County have observed that day with a special church service. Such a service will be taking place Tuesday, November 20 at 7 p.m. in the Union Presbyterian Church.

The program is traditionally known as the Community Thanksgiving Service and features music, scripture and a message from pastors and laypersons from a number of area churches. The service is ecumenical in nature and all are invited to attend.

The tradition of holding a Community Thanksgiving Worship service began with what was known as the Union Ministerial Association holding the observance at Union area churches and rotated annually with the newest minister in the community bringing the message. The minister bringing the principal message this year is Reverend Lee Moseley, Transitional Supply Pastor of the Union Presbyterian Church. Ronnie Lybrand, Worship Leader of the Duncan Acres United Methodist Church will provide special music. A Thanksgiving offering will be taken to benefit Union County Meals on Wheels.

It is worthy to remember the observance is said to have begun when the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians shared an autumn harvest feast that is acknowledged today as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies. For more than two centuries, days of thanksgiving were celebrated by individual colonies and states. It wasn’t until 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Presbyterian Church will host the Community Thanksgiving Service on Tuesday, November 20 at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday at Union Presbyterian Church