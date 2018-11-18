Finding comfort through Christ

Are there times when you feel like no one understands what you’re going through? Do you feel alone, even though you may have friends and family that try to help? Are you tasked with taking care of someone in need, facing a financial burden, or find it hard to cope with bad news you received? If so, then you are in need of comfort, and while comfort can come in the form of a hug, our favorite dessert, or an unexpected card in the mail, these are only quick, temporary types of consolation. We need a lasting freedom from distress and hurt that can only come from within.

Jesus told the disciples in John 14 to not let their hearts become troubled and to trust him as He prepared to go away. He goes on to say in verse 18 “I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you.” Jesus wanted them to understand that there would not be a permanent separation and the Holy Spirit would come to comfort (counsel) them, and be their guide. They had a part of Jesus living in them that could ease their pain and calm their troubles. These were not simple words that they would need to cling to and hold in their memory, but a lasting physical feeling of Christ inside them.

You and I can have this same comfort and counsel from Christ. The Holy Spirit wants to come to you, comfort you, and reside in you. If you are filled with sorrow, scared of the future, or feel all alone, then ask Jesus to fill you with His peace and heal your brokenness that this world has brought to you. The Holy Spirit is not limited to time or space, He knows no boundaries. There is nowhere you can go to escape His presence, however, you can refuse to let Him in.

We do all kinds of things to provide therapy and healing for our grief and stress, yet we often neglect to call on God for help. We think He should just make everything better for us in the present state of our life. We fail in our thinking because God thought of us long before we were ever born and sent His Son, Jesus, to pay our sin debt, conquer death, and then provided us with the Holy Spirit as a counselor and guide — all before we were ever born.

Let me encourage you today, if you are lacking peace and comfort, and need counsel to get yourself back running on full steam, allow the Holy Spirit to encompass you and alleviate your pain. You are not alone… you never were! Even before you were born, God saw you, He knew what you needed, and He provided the help. Will you trust Him and let this comfort that Jesus spoke of fill your heart and life?

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I think I can do things on my own. I need You, and You always knew I would need help, that’s why You sent the Holy Spirit after Your Son ascended into heaven. Fill me with Your peace and love, and comfort my physical being while counseling my spirit to never give up. I can make it in this world because of Jesus Christ. You are all I need. Your grace is amazing. I can feel You now. I praise You Lord through Jesus Your son, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

