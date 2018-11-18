Christmas lights, angels, and floats

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter talks about preparations now under way for the Lockhart Christmas Parade. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter talks about preparations now under way for the Lockhart Christmas Parade.

After work, tonight, I went down to the old Town Hall building and joined the Lockhart Fire Department crew to replace and check all the lights for the street displays for Christmas. They’ve been working all week, after their regular jobs, on this, and they’re almost done.

Well, we have to get them out so the Lockhart Power crew can get them up Wednesday, then we’ll work on the tree in the parking lot and the Angels. But the Angels aren’t put up until after our parade, so they won’t accidentally get knocked down with the crowd at the parade.

Christmas Parade

Speaking of the parade — have any of you thought about putting a float in the parade? I’ve ordered trophies, I made them a little different than last year’s, and I have added a golf cart trophy. So dress up your golf cart, and win it. The float trophies are for the Most Attractive, Original, and Best Theme. And the golf cart is the best decorated. I haven’t heard from any of you, so just surprise me, like last year. We had some great ones. My judges are ready. Be at the old Lockhart School, ready to be judged by 2 p.m.

Horses

I got a call from the Superintendent’s office giving us permission to use the back lot of the Lockhart School for the horses and trailers that are in the parade. But they said that please bring a shovel and you have to clean up after your horses or we can’t use it anymore. I guess that’s just another job I’d have to do if you don’t, so please!!! I’m just the messenger.

Antique Cars

I’m also hoping that if you’ve got an antique car you’d like to show it off in our parade. The crowd likes the cars.

Band

I’ve called the high school band director a couple of times and haven’t received an answer, so I hope he got my message and brings the band.

Festival Of Lights

Don’t forget that we will have, what we call the Festival of Lights, after the parade, where I will give out the trophies. We used to do this at the bell outside, but isn’t it much nicer keeping warm inside?

Vendors

I also haven’t heard from our vendors, so I hope they remember the date and just show up.

Monday

Well Monday I didn’t go up to Stanton Eye place, seems like I should have, since I’ve been there every Monday since September 9. Let’s see if I get a check in the mail December 1.

I’ll bet you’re wondering what I did do with my time Monday.

I went to the veterinarian’s office to take my baby kitten to get fixed and have a hernia repaired, at 8 a.m.

Went to the beauty shop and gathered everything up to take to Ellen Sagar so I could give Betty Burns a perm. We had a lovely visit. It was like old times.

Then I had to go to the trophy shop to order trophies. Off to Walmart to buy everything on my list.

Back home in time to take Daisy (dog) and Pip (cat) to the vet and pick up the baby kitten. But in the meantime they wanted a urine sample from the dog. So (of course you remember we had rain all day), I’m out in the rain, holding Daisy’s lease with one hand, a take out container, trying to catch urine with the other hand, and Gina’s trying to get me to get the umbrella, now which 3rd hand should I use.

Then, after the vet’s visit, I went up to Mr. Redman’s to finish up cleaning. That’s my Monday off.

Sad

I bought a love seat cover and recliner cover for Mr. Redman’s furniture, and when I went up there Saturday to fix it and take it out of the package, I found out that someone had put a dirty waxed and holey cover in the package that I bought. I bought these in Spartanburg, but took them back to Walmart and thank goodness they had a nice new one for replacement. So someone really thought they pulled a good one on Walmart. But it’s sad when we spend our money on someone else’s stolen stuff.

Driving

Wednesday was my second day off and I had to drive to Greenville for Gina’s doctor’s appointment. And of course it rained again. But up in Greenville, the rain really felt like it had sleet in it. This is the first time that in spots it was hard to see the road, they’ve been working on repaving and haven’t put lines down, and the pavement is blacker than black. Gina even said she was glad I was driving cause she couldn’t tell where the road was either. I’m just glad we made it home safe.

Hospice

My hospice stuff will be picked up the day after Thanksgiving if anyone wants to contribute. My address is 411 Lockhart Drive and phone number is 1-864-545-6652. We’ve been doing this for a number of years. These gifts are taken to nursing homes and retirement homes for seniors. And for some these are the only gifts they will receive, some don’t have families. They’re so thrilled over receiving the smallest to things.

Sympathy

I want to send my sympathy out to Danny Spouse’s family for his loss, this past week.

I’ll say good night now and please call me at 1-864-545-6652.

