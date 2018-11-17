Praying to rely on God’s power

Charles Warner | The Union Times What are you grateful for? It’s a simple question, but it is one that forces us to think about our situation and what we have to be grateful for. So what are you grateful for? Answers can and do include we are grateful for our families, our friends, our jobs, our careers, good fortune, opportunities, our freedom, our very life itself. The most important thing we have to be grateful for, however, is that through Jesus Christ we have the hope of eternal salvation. We should be grateful for that most of all because it is the most precious gift of all and one from which all other blessings flow. With Christ in our lives everything else we have is made more precious, more wonderful, more pleasing, more exciting, and more comforting. Furthermore, even when this life is over, the blessings will continue as we spend eternity with Christ. All that, and more, is why we should be grateful for everything Jesus has done for us. So be grateful this and every day for Jesus Christ and the blessings He bestows upon us, both now and forever.

Read Ephesians 3:14-19

I pray that, according to the riches of his glory, [the Father] may grant that you may be strengthened in your inner being with power through his Spirit.

— Ephesians 3:16 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to rely on your power that revives us when we become weary. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God’s supply of strength is always within reach.

Charles Warner | The Union Times What are you grateful for? It’s a simple question, but it is one that forces us to think about our situation and what we have to be grateful for. So what are you grateful for? Answers can and do include we are grateful for our families, our friends, our jobs, our careers, good fortune, opportunities, our freedom, our very life itself. The most important thing we have to be grateful for, however, is that through Jesus Christ we have the hope of eternal salvation. We should be grateful for that most of all because it is the most precious gift of all and one from which all other blessings flow. With Christ in our lives everything else we have is made more precious, more wonderful, more pleasing, more exciting, and more comforting. Furthermore, even when this life is over, the blessings will continue as we spend eternity with Christ. All that, and more, is why we should be grateful for everything Jesus has done for us. So be grateful this and every day for Jesus Christ and the blessings He bestows upon us, both now and forever.