Paying $100,000 to get $1 million

UNION COUNTY — How would you like to pay $1 to get $10? How about pay $100,000 to $1 million?

Sounds pretty sweet, doesn’t it?

Getting back 10 times what you put into something is a pretty good deal and that’s the deal Union County has with the owners of the now-closed ESAB plant.

During the November Union Council meeting Tuesday evening — a joint meeting with the Jonesville Town Council held in the Jonesville Municipal Complex — Union County Supervisor announced the arrangement.

Hart explained that the building, which had been owned by the county prior to ESAB setting up operations there, reverted to the county when the company announced that it was shutting down the plant. In order to operate there, Hart said ESAB made over $1 million worth of improvements to the building’s electrical infrastructure, improvements that it was leaving in place. Hart said those infrastructure improvements make the building more attractive to new industry and will help the county market it and increase its ability to get a new company in there as soon as possible.

When that happens, either through leasing the property to a new industry or through selling it outright, Hart said the county will then pay ESAB $100,000 in exchange for allowing the county to retain the $1 million in infrastructure improvements the company made and make them available to a new industry.

Land Transfer

In other business, council voted unanimously to approve third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the transfer of county-owned property in Buffalo.

The ordinance states the transfer involves a parcel of land at 225 South Street, Buffalo, which is being transferred to “Alan James Rose as Personal Representative of the Estate of James Marlin Rose” for $510.

Appointment

Council also voted unanimously to approve a recommendation by Union County Development Board Executive Director Kathy Jo Lancaster that Thomas Hobbs, HR Manager at Standard Textile, be appointed to the “Industry Over 50 Seat” on the Union County Development Board.

