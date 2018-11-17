Traffic increasing at library

Charles Warner | The Union Times Since it reopened in September following a $2 million renovation, the Union County Carnegie Library has seen 50 percent increase in the number of people making use of its services. Charles Warner | The Union Times Since it reopened in September following a $2 million renovation, the Union County Carnegie Library has seen 50 percent increase in the number of people making use of its services.

UNION COUNTY — Since it was founded in 1905 with funds provided by industrialist Andrew Carnegie for whom it is named, the Union County Carnegie Library has served the people of Union County and today is providing even more services that are bringing more and more people through its doors.

In her presentation to Union County Council during its joint meeting with Jonesville Town Council Tuesday night, Library Director Rieta Drinkwine said that there has been a dramatic increase in the number of people visiting the library.

“We’ve seen an almost fifty percent increase in traffic and we had 7,500 people visit in October,” Drinkwine said. “In October 2017 it was around 4,000.”

The increased traffic comes just after the library reopened in September following a $2 million renovation, restoration, modernization, and upgrade of its facilities. The project included the renovation of the original, historic part of the building including the repainting of the entrance in its original colors and the restoration of its wooden floor. With the renovation the original, historic section of the building now looks like it did in 1905.

When the library was expanded in 1985, a basement was added that had only a dirt floor and therefore was never used except for some storage. The renovation eliminated the dirt floor and turned the basement into a modernized facility that now houses the children and teen sections of the library and is accessible by stairs, elevator, and even a slide.

In addition, the project added study and conference spaces that are now being used by organizations whose presence is no doubt helping increase traffic at the library.

“We have SCWorks, which is the county’s workforce development,” Drinkwine said. “They are located in the library and so is United Way.

“Union County’s Non-Profit Center which includes SAFE Homes and SAFE Passages is also here,” she said. “They deal with domestic violence and sexual assault. It’s a safer place for them to provide their services.”

Also now at the library are the Children’s Advocacy Center and Union Cancer Services. The library is also providing library services for USC Union.

In addition, Drinkwine said that “we also have Ameri Corps Financial Stability Navigator which will provide free tax assistance in the spring for those qualify for it.”

Traditionally, the library has been a place to read books, magazines, and newspapers and, of course, checkout books. In more recent years, it also became a place to checkout videocassettes and DVDs. More recently still, the library has been a place to use computers and go online for research, learning, and recreation.

It still is such a place, but the presence of these additional community organizations is in keeping with the library’s commitment to serve the community in as many ways as possible. Drinkwine said the room created for these other organizations to operate out of is making it possible for the library to get more involved with and play a larger role in the community while still providing traditional services that, in some cases, extend back to the library’s beginnings in 1905. It’s a tradition that will continue into the future and be part of the library’s ongoing efforts to serve the increasingly diverse needs of the people of Union County.

The Union County Carnegie Library is located at 300 East South Street, Union. For more information about the library and the services it provides call 864-427-7140 or go online at www.unionlibrary.org and visit the library’s Facebook page.

Community groups operating out of library

