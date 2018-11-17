BBQ, Bluegrass, and three hunts

Image courtesy of the Union County Tourism Commission Union County will host a “Traditional Old English Foxhunting” event on Saturday, December 1. The hunt will be part of a weekend of activities in the county which will also be hosting the “Palmetto State Jamboree” coon hunting and squirrel hunting event as well as the “Ho Ho Holy Smoke BBQ & Bluegrass Festival.” Image courtesy of the Union County Tourism Commission Union County will host a “Traditional Old English Foxhunting” event on Saturday, December 1. The hunt will be part of a weekend of activities in the county which will also be hosting the “Palmetto State Jamboree” coon hunting and squirrel hunting event as well as the “Ho Ho Holy Smoke BBQ & Bluegrass Festival.” Image courtesy of the Union County Tourism Commission Union County will host a “Ho Ho Holy Smoke BBQ & Bluegrass Festival” on December 1. The festival will be held at the Union County Fairgrounds during the Palmetto State Jamboree which will feature coon hunting and squirrel hunting. A “Traditional Old English Foxhunting” will also be held in the county on that date. Image courtesy of the Union County Tourism Commission Union County will host a “Ho Ho Holy Smoke BBQ & Bluegrass Festival” on December 1. The festival will be held at the Union County Fairgrounds during the Palmetto State Jamboree which will feature coon hunting and squirrel hunting. A “Traditional Old English Foxhunting” will also be held in the county on that date.

UNION COUNTY — November 29-December 1 will be a busy, entertaining, and even tasty time in Union County with BBQ to eat, Bluegrass music to listen to, a car show, a coon hunt, squirrel hunt, and even a fox hunt.

In her presentation to Union County Council and Jonesville Town Council Tuesday night, Union County Tourism Commission Director Curtiss Hunter announced that from Thursday, November 29-Saturday, December 1 the county will play host to the Palmetto State Jamboree. Hunter said this is primarily a coon hunting event that draws hunters from throughout the country. She said the hunters will arrive, assemble, and register at the Union County Fairgrounds before spreading out across the county and beyond to hunt.

“Thirty-six states were represented last year,” Hunter said. “This year I know we will have a lot of hunters from the Mecklenburg County area. After registering here they will hunt as far away as Rock Hill and Columbia and, of course, they will hunt here.”

In addition to the coon hunt, Hunter said there will also be a squirrel hunt. A flyer advertising the events states that there will be a “$10,000 added purse” for the coon hunt and a “$5,000 added purse” for the squirrel hunt.

Hunter added that there will also be a number vendors present including, Valley Creek Hunting Supply, American Cooner Garmin, and, on December 1, The Carolina Christmas Shop.

BBQ And Bluegrass

In addition to the jamboree, Hunter said the fairgrounds will also play host to the “Ho Ho Holy Smoke BBQ & Bluegrass Festival” which will be held Saturday, December 1, beginning at 9 a.m.

Hunter said the festival will include the Southern Barbecue Association Championship Cookoff; the Show-N-Shine Cruiser Car Club Car Show from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.; and, throughout the day, performances by the following Bluegrass groups:

• Russell Moore & III Time Out

• Backline Bluegrass

• SplitRail

• The Grascals

As the event will be taking place at the fairgrounds on the third and final day of the jamboree, Hunter said those attending the festival will have the opportunity to patronize the vendors there including The Carolina Christmas Shop.

Fox Hunt

Hunter said Saturday, December 1 will also see Union County host its first “Traditional Old English Mounted Foxhunting” which will begin with a “Blessing of the Hounds” at 10 a.m. at Cane Creek Presbyterian Church, Cane Creek Church Road, Union. This will be followed by the actual hunt which Hunter said will be held on the nearby Bruce property.

A flyer publicizing the event states that the hunt will be lead by Master “Tot” Goodwin and his Goodwin Hounds. Hunter said Goodwin and his hounds are world renowned for their skill at Traditional Old English Mounted Foxhunting in which riders on horseback follow hounds in pursuit of foxes.

Hunter said that the December 1 fox hunt is a sign of the growth of the sport and growth of the horse industry, growth that she said Union County can benefit from.

“Hunts like these tie-in with the horse industry which is exploding,” Hunter said. “They’ve had hunts like these in Tryon, North Carolina, and Landrum, South Carolina, but they are running out of real property to hold them. This is good for Union County because we have the National Forest and a lot of farmland where these could be held.”

The flyer publicizing the event states that the “capping fee” for riders is $40. The fee for non-riders is $10. It states that breakfast is included in the price.

It further states that “all riders and non-riders are invited and Western saddles are acceptable.”

The event will include “Tally-Ho Wagons” which will “follow the hunt for viewing by non-riders.” The flyer states that “tally-ho is the term used by the master or field master when a fox is viewed.”

For further information about these events contact Curtiss Hunter at 864-706-0274.

County to host events November 29-December 1

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

