DAR hears about ‘Military Legacies’

UNION — The Fair Forest Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met at Grace United Methodist Church for the October 2, 2018 meeting.

Mrs. Kathleen Reid called the meeting to order and the group recited the 23rd Psalm, the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, the American’s Creed, and to the Flag of South Carolina.

The Chapter members were privileged to have as guest speaker retired Army Gen. Tommy Sinclair who spoke on “Military Legacies.”

Gen. Sinclair, a graduate of Union High School, Clemson University, and the Military War College, has served Union County well, not only in the military, but in education, county government, the American Legion, and many other civic organizations.

His presentation was structured to ensure participation by the members as he enlightened them with a history of Union County as it related to our proud and patriotic heritage. General Sinclair related the Daughters’ Heritage to close family members who served or are still serving in the military.

Our speaker spoke of the Lees of Virginia, General Robert E. Lee and his father, “Light Horse Harry” Lee, and had several antique articles of the Lees, one being a family Bible dated 1783. General George Patton and his son; Senator John McCain and his father, grandfather, and his son; and General George Washington were included in General Sinclair’s presentation. He had with him pictures of whom he spoke. One particular picture of high interest was a picture of General Sinclair with his son in a C-17.

The program was interesting, informative, historical, and enjoyed by all. We were happy to have as guests Mrs. Kathie Bowers Sinclair and Lt. Col. Paul Davis.

The final meeting of the Fair Forest Chapter for 2018 will be held Tuesday, December 4 at noon at Andy’s Restaurant in Buffalo.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_NSDAR.jpg

Presented by retired Army Gen. Tommy Sinclair