Rotaract helps ‘Stock the Pantry’

UNION COUNTY — A student group at USC Union is working with a local business and a local institution to help fight hunger in Union County.

According to a post on “The Bantam Blog” by “uscunionbantams” the “USC Union Rotaract Club is teaming up with Elle Bell Cafe and Carnegie Library to help United Way of the Piedmont ‘Stock The Pantry.’ Rotaract students decorated boxes to place at ‘drop off’ locations at the USC Union Bookstore, Main Building, Central Building, Academic Success Center, Carnegie Library, and at Elle Bell Cafe. The non-perishable items will be collected and donated to United Way of the Piedmont to distribute to various organizations in Union County during the holiday months. The last day to donate will be Monday, November 19.

Stock The Pantry

A flyer publicizing Stock The Pantry states that “50 million Americans struggle with hunger every day and on in five of those are children. And here in Union County, 19% of residents live in poverty. That’s why the United Way of the Piedmont is partnering with community partners to stock emergency food pantries for the holidays. Gather friends, family, or coworkers to partner with a local nonprofit agency to collect holiday grocery supplies, visit the agency, and stock their pantry!”

To Participate

The flyer states that those who want to participate in the Stock The Pantry effort should take the following steps:

1. Gather coworkers, friends, or family and start collecting items from the suggested list.

2. Drop off you items at one of the following locations:

• Elle Bell

• USC Union’s Central & Main Buildings

• Bookstore on Main Street

• Union County Carnegie Library

• Primped and Polished Salon

Suggested Items

These are the items suggested for donation to Stock The Pantry:

• Canned meat & jerky

• Bread, crackers & tortillas

• Powdered or canned milk

• Canned fruit

• Rice, grits & oatmeal

• Pasta & sauce

• Boxed dinners

• Baby food & formula

• Spices & seasonings

• Prepackaged snacks

• Cereal and granola

Anyone with questions about Stock The Pantry should contact Heather Lother at [email protected] or 864-707-2748.

Rotaract

The blog post states that “the Rotary Club of Union sponsors the Union High School Interact Club and (is) proud to sponsor the Rotaract Club now, as well. The Rotary club will offer support, opportunities, and project work. Rotary members are business and professional leaders that make up a global network of 1.2 million Rotarians that belong to more than 34,000 Rotary Clubs in over 200 countries.”

It further states that “Rotaract caters to college age students to help them evolve with their leadership and professional skills to use after they graduate. There are currently 250,792 Rotaractors in 10,904 Rotaract clubs in 184 countries in the world. Rotaract clubs bring together college students to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service. Meetings are held every first and third Wednesday at 12:00 on campus and all college-aged students are encouraged to join. The club will host fundraisers, do community service projects, and will assist the Rotary Club of Union with projects.”

For more information, please email Annie Smith (USC Union Rotaract advisor) at [email protected]

Student group helping fight local hunger

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

