JROTC steadfast at ceremony

Photo courtesy of Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion The Union County High JROTC stand ready to honor the veterans of Union County during Friday’s Veterans Day Celebration at the Union County National Guard Armory. Photo courtesy of Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion The Union County High JROTC stand ready to honor the veterans of Union County during Friday’s Veterans Day Celebration at the Union County National Guard Armory. Charles Warner | The Union Times SSG Lisa Myers, AD Medic for the Union Battalion 4th 118th CAB, makes a presentation to Gold Star Mother Azalee Ashe as Gold Star Mother Betty Baxley looks on. Gold Star Mothers are women whose children have died in military service to America. Ashe’s son, Frank L. Barbee, and Baxley’s son, Thomas Ratliff, were both killed in Vietnam. Ashe and Baxley were both honored as Gold Star Mothers during Friday’s Veterans Day Celebration. Charles Warner | The Union Times SSG Lisa Myers, AD Medic for the Union Battalion 4th 118th CAB, makes a presentation to Gold Star Mother Azalee Ashe as Gold Star Mother Betty Baxley looks on. Gold Star Mothers are women whose children have died in military service to America. Ashe’s son, Frank L. Barbee, and Baxley’s son, Thomas Ratliff, were both killed in Vietnam. Ashe and Baxley were both honored as Gold Star Mothers during Friday’s Veterans Day Celebration. Charles Warner | The Union Times This crowd attending Friday’s Veterans Day Celebration at the Union National Guard Armory stands at attention, American flags in their hands, in honor of the veterans of Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times This crowd attending Friday’s Veterans Day Celebration at the Union National Guard Armory stands at attention, American flags in their hands, in honor of the veterans of Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times Brianna Bailey, a member of the Union County High School Chorus, performs the Star Spangled Banner as her fellow chorus members stand with their hands over their hearts during Friday’s Veterans Day Celebration at the Union National Guard Armory. Charles Warner | The Union Times Brianna Bailey, a member of the Union County High School Chorus, performs the Star Spangled Banner as her fellow chorus members stand with their hands over their hearts during Friday’s Veterans Day Celebration at the Union National Guard Armory. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School JROTC Color Guard present the flags during the saying of the Pledge of Allegiance Friday morning during the Veterans Day Celebration at the Union National Guard Armory. The JROTC took part in the program which honored the veterans of Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School JROTC Color Guard present the flags during the saying of the Pledge of Allegiance Friday morning during the Veterans Day Celebration at the Union National Guard Armory. The JROTC took part in the program which honored the veterans of Union County.

UNION COUNTY — For this year’s annual Veterans Day, the Union County JROTC planned to participate in the parade, which would be led by Company Commander Cadet Captain Ryan Vinson. The Commander would march the cadets down Union’s main street, along with a Color Guard (led by Color Guard team captain, Cadet First Sergeant Coby Roberts) leading the marching battalion. However, the weather had other plans and instead of a parade, the Veterans Recognition ceremony was held at the Union National Guard armory. Luckily, the cadets were prepared.

The cadets loaded onto the bus at Union County High School, ready to move out to their new location. The cadets made their way to the armory, ran through their plan for the event with a verbal drill, then executed. The battalion fell into formation outside the armory and filed into the building in a neat, single-file line, forming to the audience’s right of the podium where each speaker talked during the event. The cadets stood at ease throughout the hour the event took place, listening to the choirs of talented vocalists from both Sims and UCHS. Cadets also recognized the local Union county veterans that were present, as well as those that were not.

After the hour had concluded and the families of the event had begun to leave, each Stinger cadet helped one another in the task of rolling out tables from the armory’s inventory, setting them up in the main lobby. Midway catered and took care of the battalion (and various other people that stayed to eat) with fresh food, quickly arriving to the armory. Everyone ate the food and socialized over lunch, making their time together quite merry.

After everyone had finished eating, the cadets rolled the tables back into the inventory, cleaning up any mess that they may have made. They took a few pictures of both the battalion as a unit and the Color Guard, a few other pictures being taken periodically. Finally, the cadets departed back to Union County High School, filled with patriotic spirit and a full belly.

By Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion Special to The Union Times

Cadet Sergeant Cheyenne Champion is S5 of the Union County High School JROTC.

