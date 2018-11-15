Honoring veterans with breakfast

Charles Warner | The Union Times Old Glory was very much a part of the Veterans Day Breakfast served up to the veterans of Union County by the Ladies of Augsburg Lutheran Church and volunteers this past Friday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Old Glory was very much a part of the Veterans Day Breakfast served up to the veterans of Union County by the Ladies of Augsburg Lutheran Church and volunteers this past Friday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Forty-five veterans enjoyed breakfast served up Friday morning by the Ladies of Augsburg Lutheran Church and volunteers during the church’s fourth annual Veterans Day Breakfast. Charles Warner | The Union Times Forty-five veterans enjoyed breakfast served up Friday morning by the Ladies of Augsburg Lutheran Church and volunteers during the church’s fourth annual Veterans Day Breakfast. Charles Warner | The Union Times Among those attending the Veterans Day Breakfast served up Friday morning by the Ladies of Augsburg Lutheran Church and volunteers was Lou Tipton (right), a World War II veterans who turned 94 a few days earlier. She was brought to the breakfast by her sister, Rudelle Morris (left). Charles Warner | The Union Times Among those attending the Veterans Day Breakfast served up Friday morning by the Ladies of Augsburg Lutheran Church and volunteers was Lou Tipton (right), a World War II veterans who turned 94 a few days earlier. She was brought to the breakfast by her sister, Rudelle Morris (left). Charles Warner | The Union Times As they have since 2015, the Ladies of Augusburg Lutheran Church and volunteers cooked and served breakfast to the veterans of Union County this past Friday. This was the fourth year the church has held its annual Veterans Day Celebration as a way of thanking the county’s veterans for their service to America. Charles Warner | The Union Times As they have since 2015, the Ladies of Augusburg Lutheran Church and volunteers cooked and served breakfast to the veterans of Union County this past Friday. This was the fourth year the church has held its annual Veterans Day Celebration as a way of thanking the county’s veterans for their service to America.

UNION — In both war and peacetime, when America has called its sons and daughters to its military service, no community has answered that call like Union County has and that’s why Veterans Day is such an important day in this county.

In Union County we honor our veterans to the best of our abilities because we know that without them we would not enjoy the freedoms that we do as Americans. That’s why Veterans Day is celebrated the way it is in this county with parades and ceremonies and, courtesy of the ladies of a local church, a breakfast served up for the county’s veterans.

Beginning in 2015, the Ladies of Augsburg Lutheran Church and volunteers have served a Veterans Day Breakfast to the veterans of Union County. This year’s breakfast was served this past Friday (November 9) in the church social hall which was decorated with American flags and other patriotic imagery.

As in past years, the ladies served up a really tasty breakfast. The veterans in attendance — 45 in all — enjoyed scrambled eggs, ham, grits, waffles, toast, biscuits, orange juice, coffee, and cake. They also enjoyed a time of fellowship, making an already wonderful breakfast even more delightful.

The Veterans Day Breakfast is a great tradition within the even greater tradition of Union County honoring its sons and daughters who have and do wear the uniforms of the armed forces of America in defense of this great nation and the freedom of its people. They are great traditions and our hope is that as long as there are sons and daughters of Union County who answer their nation’s call to duty that Union County remembers its duty and honors them with ceremonies, parades, and that very special breakfast.

Church serves meal to 45 veterans

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

