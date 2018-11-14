Praying to God for patience

Charles Warner | The Union Times When the sons and daughters of Union County and the rest of America put on the uniforms of the armed services of the United States of America the most powerful reason they do it for is love of their country. The military life is a hard one that requires of those who take it up many sacrifices including the ultimate sacrifice of losing their life in defense of their country. Why would anyone take on such a life except for love of country? Those of us who have never taken up the military life — and we far outnumber those who have — should remember the sacrifice of those who have and who, in making that sacrifice, have made it possible for the rest of us not to have to do so. By giving up some of their freedoms to submit to military discipline in the defense of this nation, they have enabled us to enjoy all the freedoms that come with being Americans. We, as a community and as a nation, should remember these things and remember to love our veterans and, most importantly of all, give thanks to God for giving us the freedoms of America and giving us men and women willing to give their all in defense of those freedoms.