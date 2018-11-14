‘The Mailbox Store’ is now open

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Mailbox Store, 231 Thompson Boulevard, Union, is now open, providing a variety of mail and shipping services. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Mailbox Store, 231 Thompson Boulevard, Union, is now open, providing a variety of mail and shipping services. Charles Warner | The Union Times This sign lists the the services provided by The Mailbox Store which opened for business on October 22. Charles Warner | The Union Times This sign lists the the services provided by The Mailbox Store which opened for business on October 22. Charles Warner | The Union Times Patty Arthur and William Brannon are the co-owners of The Mailbox Store at 231 Thompson Boulevard, Union, which opened for business on October 22 providing its customers with a variety of postal-related services and products. Charles Warner | The Union Times Patty Arthur and William Brannon are the co-owners of The Mailbox Store at 231 Thompson Boulevard, Union, which opened for business on October 22 providing its customers with a variety of postal-related services and products.

UNION — The US Postal Service is older than the United States of America itself and it provides many wonderful services and, now, it is providing them even more so through Union’s newest business.

Located at 231 Thompson Boulevard, Union, “The Mailbox Store” opened for business on Monday, October 22, and it’s business is providing individualized services for people with letters and packages to mail.

“We offer all the services the Post Office offers,” Store Manager William Brannon said. “We’re able to offer those services with a bit more assistance than the Post Office can. We are able to offer them without the long lines.”

Brannon said that, given how busy the Post Office is, it can’t offer services on an individualized basis and that’s where The Mailbox Store comes in.

“For example, we have customers who come in needing assistance with packing something,” Brannon said. “We are able to do that, one-stop shop-type deal.”

Brannon and owner Patty Arthur pointed out that while The Mail Store provides a wide array of mail-related services, it is not designed to replace the Postal Service.

“We are authorized through the Post Office to handle people’s mail,” Arthur said. “We are approved through the US Postal Service to provide services to the public including providing mailboxes and selling stamps.”

Brannon and Arthur pointed out The Mailbox Store essentially functions as satellite of the Postal Service, and that while it provides individulized services for customers needing help with their mail, the mail handled by the store still has to go through the Postal Service to be delivered.

“That letter still has to be sent to the Post Office,” Arthur said. “We just help them out.”

The Mailbox Store is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Brannon said this is another way the store provides services that supplement those provided by the Post Office.

“We open up two hours earlier than the Post Office and we are open an hour later,” Brannon said.

During its hours of operation, The Mailbox Store provides the following services:

• Fax

• Copies

• Notary

• Western Union

• Photo Printing

• Sign Making

• Computer Rental

• Mailbox Rental

• Office Supplies

• Passport

• FEDEX, UPS, DHL, USPS Shipping

For more information about The Mailbox Store call 864-447-3005 and/or visit the store’s website (www.the-mailboxstore.com) and Facebook page.

