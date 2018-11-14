Pancake Day is ’Fundraiser of the Year’

Donna McMurray | The Union Times The Union Civitan Club held its Installation Banquet on Tuesday, November 6. Civitan State Governor Gary Finley (right) presided over the ceremony. Here Finley presents Civitan Modest Keenan with the award for “Fundraiser of the Year” for the Union Civitan Club’s Pancake Day. Donna McMurray | The Union Times The Union Civitan Club held its Installation Banquet on Tuesday, November 6. Civitan State Governor Gary Finley (right) presided over the ceremony. Here Finley presents Civitan Modest Keenan with the award for “Fundraiser of the Year” for the Union Civitan Club’s Pancake Day.

Family & Friends Day

Bethany Baptist Church, 618 Forest Street, Jonesville, will have Family & Friends Day Sunday, November 18 at 10:45 a.m.

You are cordially invited to come.

Yours in Christian love, Rev. S.Y. Brown and the Bethany Baptist Church Family.

Church Anniversary/Homecoming

Antioch AME Church will celebrate Church Anniversary/Homecoming Sunday, November 18 at 2:30 p.m.

The theme will be “Come On Home.”

The speaker will be Rev. Dr. Tobie Pollock.

Everyone is invited to come out and celebrate.

Choir Anniversary Celebration

The Bethesda Mass Choir will celebrate its 24th anniversary Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 2 p.m.

The anniversary will be held at the Bethesda Baptist Church, Tinker Creek Road in Santuck.

The public is invited to attend.

Rev. Roderick Oglesby, Sr. is pastor.

Donations Needed

Located at 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, The Potters Storehouse distributes food to the needy of Union County throughout the year. One of its biggest distributions is its annual Thanksgiving distribution of that staple of Thanksgiving, turkey and all the fixings. This year, The Potters Storehouse will hold two Thanksgiving distributions on Monday, November 19 with the first being from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and the second from 4-6:30 p.m. Sign-up for the distributions will be from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for the first distribution and from 4-6 p.m. for the second distribution. Those signing up will need to have current photo identification with them.

The church is looking to distribute turkeys and the fixings to as many needy families and individuals as possible and they need your help to do that.

The Potters Storehouse need donations, either of turkeys and all the fixings and/or cash donations to enable the church to purchase the turkeys and the fixings so they can distribute them to as many people who need them as possible.

Persons who want to donate turkeys and/or fixings and/or money may do so at The Potters Storehouse at 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, which is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

Monetary donations may also be mailed to The Potters Storehouse, PO Box 117, Jonesville, SC 29353.

For more information on the November 19 distributions and the other food distributions provided by The Potters Storehouse call Minister Della Hill at 864-466-5675.

Woodmen Meeting

The Woodmen of the World will meet Tuesday, November 20 at 6 p.m. at Woodmen Park.

Whitmire Jaycees Christmas Events

The Whitmire Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Friday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held beside the Town Christmas Tree. Light refreshments will follow.

The Whitmire Jaycees are asking for entries for their Christmas Parade, which will be held on Saturday, December 8 at 1 p.m. Line-up will begin at noon on Owens Avenue. There is no entry fee for the parade. Please contact the Whitmire Jaycees at 803-944-1116 or contact any active Whitmire Jaycee.

The Whitmire Jaycees are conducting their Cheer Fund event again this year. They have several families of children between 0 and 12 years old who need help for Christmas. If you are interested in adopting a child or children, please contact the Whitmire Jaycees.

Woodmen Christmas Party

The Woodmen of the World Christmas Party will be held Saturday, December 1 at 6 p.m. at the Woodmen Park.

Food will be furnished by the camp.

Ladies bring sweets.

Santa will be there.

Bring a gift to go under the tree wrapped for your child.

Christmas At Rose Hill

Experience the ambience of Christmas at Rose Hill Plantation, former home of Governor William Henry Gist and his family. Special tours will be held on Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2.

We’ll take you through years of Christmas traditions from before, during, and after the Civil War to see how the circumstances of the war might have affected celebrations for everyone on the plantation.

The mansion will be decorated and open for special Christmas-themed tours from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Please note that tours begin on the front porch of the mansion on the half hour from 1 to 4 p.m. Father Christmas will make a special appearance on the park Sunday afternoon so bring the family!

Sample refreshments — including some from recipes of the mid-1800s — will be available in the original kitchen located behind the mansion. Ornament making activities will also be available in the kitchen. The mansion will remain decorated for the holiday season throughout the month of December.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC, 29379

Phone: 864-427-5966 E-mail: [email protected] Web: www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill

Tickets are $7.50 per person (age 6 and older). Age 5 and under are free. This is a S.C. Park Passport Plus program. No reservations are required. Tickets may be purchased in the kitchen the day of your visit.

Portable Heaters Needed

How do you choose between heating your home or feeding your family? For many in Spartanburg and Union counties, the arrival of colder weather means just that…higher utility bills that often break an already tight family budget.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is asking the community to help ease the burden by donating new portable heaters. According to Lt. Howard Tate, Corp Officer, “A portable heater can be a life saver for many. It can bridge the gap — helping families to warm hearts as well as homes.”

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours.

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at 864-576-6670.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over The Hill Gang Relay For Life Team on a fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, December 8.

First pick up at 7 a.m. in Jonesville at the Municipal Building. Second pick up at 7:30 a.m. in Union at the Old Walmart Parking Lot.

If interested feel free to call Betsy at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Church Anniversary

Bethel Baptist Church, 904 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, will hold its 139th Anniversary Banquet Saturday, December 8 at 5 p.m. at the Pacolet River Association Center, 168 Lovers Lane Road, Union.

The speaker will be Deacon Wallace Means Jr. of Friendship Baptist Church, Charoltte, NC.

Tickets cost $20 per person.

For more information contact Sister Viola Rice or Deacon Manning Jeter.

Rev. James E. Tillotson, Pastor.

Everyone is invited.

Senior Citizens Gathering

Jeter Chapel AME Church will have a Senior Citizens Gathering on Saturday, December 15 at 1 p.m.

Please be on time.

Rev. Anthony Washington, Pastor.

Gospel Stage Play Presented

Mary Owens’ His Chosen Few presents the Gospel Stage Play “Teach Me How To Wait” Saturday, December 15 at 5 p.m. at USC Union.

Tickets are $15 at the door and $7.50 for children ages 6-12.

Contact Mary Owens at 864-427-0738 or 864-429-1402.

Door prizes will be awarded.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31.

Joint Watch-Night Services

Pastor Willie Cromer and the Macedonia Christian Church in the Cross Keys Community will be the host for the Joint Watch-Night Services at 10:30 p.m.

Rev. Iris Kennedy, Pastor of the New Hope AMEZ Church, will deliver the message.

All are invited to come help make this a joyous service in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Comprehensive Plans Input Sought

The public is being asked to participate in a survey to help the City of Union and Union County develop Comprehensive Plans for the future of the community.

Catawba Regional Council of Governments Senior Planner Kara W. Drane has announced that the county and the city are developing Comprehensive Plans and, as a part of community outreach, electronic surveys are available for residents to complete. Drane stated that the the short survey gives participants an opportunity to share their ideas on challenges and possibilities for the City and the County.

People interested in sharing ideas for the future of Union County and the City of Union are encouraged to complete a survey during October. Links to the survey can be found on Union County’s website www.countyofunion.org; City of Union’s website www.cityofunion.net; and Catawba Regional Council of Governments’ website www.catawbacog.org. It further states that printed surveys are available at Union County Courthouse, Union City Hall, and the Union County Tourism and Workforce Development Office, 103 West Main Street (Previously the SC Works location).

The Comprehensive Plan, mandated in the South Carolina Planning Act, is a reflection of local values. The required elements of the plan include population, land use, priority investment, housing, transportation, economic development, community facilities, cultural resources and natural resources.

For more information, contact Union County or Catawba Regional Council of Governments through the following individuals at the following phone numbers and email addresses:

• Katherine Pendergrass, Union County — 864-680-0555 or [email protected]

• Kara W. Drane, AICP, Catawba Regional Council of Governments — 803-327-9041 or [email protected]

• Robby Moody, AICP, Catawba Regional Council of Governments — 803-327-9041 or [email protected]

‘Chick-Fil-A Days’

Five upcoming Friday in October and November will be “Chick-Fil-A Days” at the USC Union Bookstore, 311 East Main Street, Union.

On Fridays, Nov. 16, and Nov. 30 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. the following will be for sale at the bookstore:

• Sandwich or Nugget — $4

• Meal Deal (sandwich or nugget, chips, drink) — $6

Orders may be placed in advance by emailing [email protected] or by calling 864-424-8080.

Church Hours Changed

Antioch AME Church will be open on the 1st and 3rd Sundays of every month and every other 5th Sunday.

Blessings.

Rev. Sylvia Roberts, Pastor.

November At The UCAC

This is what’s happening at the Union County Arts Council in November:

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, November 19 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Local Artists Showcase — The time has come for our annual Local Artists Showcase. This exhibit is open to all Union County residents! This is a chance for you to share your talent and provide the perfect Christmas gift for someone! All items will be available for purchase. Stop in any time to see the unique gifts that we have. We will be accepting paintings, photography, wood carving, pottery, hand made jewelry, scarves, blankets, dinnerware, glassware, ornaments, ect.

Silk Painting Exhibit — Rotary of Union and UCAC would like to invite you to attend the opening reception for our latest exhibit located at USC Union. Jaclin “Jaidra” Durant is the owner of Niad, “Naturally Inspired Art and Design,” a visual arts and dance business of Greenville. Jaidra has termed her design philosophy “ intricate simplicity.” The works on display in this show focus primarily on capturing the emotion and movement of dance through bright colors and simple figure studies based on dancers that inspire Jaidra.

Christmas Paint Class — Join us as we create the perfect holiday painting! We will be using chalkboards to create this unique piece. Space is limited so please sign up early.

Sunday, December 2 at 2 p.m.

$20 members/$25 non members.

‘Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes’

The Town of Carlisle is sponsoring weekly “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” each Friday at 11 a.m.

The classes are designed to help people understand how proper diet and exercise can help prevent diabetes or help those who have the disease cope with it. The class will provide information on proper diet and exercise and the role they can play in helping prevent the onset of diabetes or help manage it.”

Carlisle has partnered with DHEC to provide the class which will be taught by Maxine Spencer who underwent training to serve as a lifestyles coach.

The town is offering the classes in response to the high number of people in Union County who are either diabetic or pre-diabetic. The goal of the program is to help people change their lifestyles and thus avoid or at least mitigate diabetes.

The “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” are open to any citizens of Union County at no charge.

To register for the classes and/or for more information call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Board meetings being at 6:30 p.m.

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• December 11, 2018

Financial Stability Navigator Sought

United Way of the Piedmont is expanding their financial stability work into Union County through the implementation of a Financial Stability Navigator.

Financial Stability Navigators are Americorps members who serve a year-long term through United Way of the Piedmont’s Americorps program. Americorps members serve in a number of roles throughout the community, helping nonprofits address issues around poverty. These Financial Stability Navigators are the boots on the ground for United Way’s financial stability work, helping connect individuals to resources and coaching them to meet their goals.

The addition of a Financial Stability Navigator in Union is the result of a partnership between United Way of the Piedmont and the Union County Carnegie Library. The library will host the new Navigator in addition to other local nonprofits in its South Street location in order to help people more easily access the services they need.

The goal of United Way’s Financial Stability work is to help individuals and families meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient. [Self-sufficiency is defined as the ability to make ends meet without public or private assistance.] This work is spearheaded by a the Financial Stability Task Force, a collaboration of nonprofits, businesses, government, and others focused on addressing barriers to self-sufficiency such as affordable housing, transportation, and financial literacy.

Due to the nature of the Financial Stability Navigator’s role, United Way is seeking a Union County resident who understands the unique needs and resources in the Union community. The Navigator is a part-time position with a paid living stipend. For more information or to apply please visit United Way’s Americorps website at www.uwpiedmont.org/Americorps​ or contact Dana Bertolino at ​[email protected]​ or 864-586-2285.

About United Way Of The Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to ​connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. ​We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to ​thrive​.

Union Senior Center

Are you 60 and above….

Sick and tired of being alone….

Need someplace to go….

Things to do….

Lunch with friends, not by yourself….

Come join us at the Union Senior Center, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, Monday-Friday (or any days you choose) for:

• Bingo

• Exercise

• Interesting programs

• Hot lunch (for a donation)

Transportation provided to and from the Senior Center.

Call 1-800-662-8330.

Catwaba Area Agency on Aging, 2051 Ebenezer Road, Suite B, Rock Hill.

