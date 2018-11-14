McBeth to help lead North squad

Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Lewis McBeth is presented his North South Game trophy at halftime of the Jackets first round playoff game by Broad River Electric Lineman Gerald Gregory. Joining McBeth and Gregory is Union County Head Coach Brian Thompson. Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Lewis McBeth is presented his North South Game trophy at halftime of the Jackets first round playoff game by Broad River Electric Lineman Gerald Gregory. Joining McBeth and Gregory is Union County Head Coach Brian Thompson.

GAFFNEY — Nine football players representing seven local high schools were selected to lead the North squad for the 2018 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on December 15.

Among the 88 players selected to the high school all-star game is Storm Duck of Boiling Springs High School, Brenden Taylor of Broome High School, Ben Henson of Byrnes, Jaylan Smith of Chapman, Daylan Littlejohn of Gaffney, Hunter Bullock of Gaffney, Jaylon Girdner of Spartanburg, Moe Wedman of Spartanburg, Lewis McBeth of Union County High School.

“These young men bring pride to their schools, to their communities, and their local cooperative,” said Broad River Electric CEO Terry Mallard. “As a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, we are glad to be a part of this honored South Carolina football tradition.”

Coaches reviewed nearly 450 nominations to come up with the final roster — 44 players on the South squad and 44 players on the North. Don Frost of Christ Church High School will lead the North team this year. Dwayne Garrick of Barnwell High School will lead the South squad. The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl will take place on Saturday, December 15 at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium.

Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Lewis McBeth is presented his North South Game trophy at halftime of the Jackets first round playoff game by Broad River Electric Lineman Gerald Gregory. Joining McBeth and Gregory is Union County Head Coach Brian Thompson. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_McBeth-Presentation.jpeg Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Lewis McBeth is presented his North South Game trophy at halftime of the Jackets first round playoff game by Broad River Electric Lineman Gerald Gregory. Joining McBeth and Gregory is Union County Head Coach Brian Thompson.

