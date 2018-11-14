Jackets take on Warriors Friday

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Yellow Jackets are in the second round of the 3A football playoffs after defeating Chesnee last week in round one. As the playoffs move along each week the challenge gets a little tougher. This week the Indian Land Warriors come to town.

The 2018 Indian Land Warriors have had a great season. The Warriors went 6-5 overall and 3-1 in region play, with that one region loss coming to Chester 12-9. The Warriors playoff win last week was their first playoff win since 2005. The Warriors returned seventeen of twenty-two starters from their 2017 team.

Yellow Jacket Coach Brian Thompson said, “Indian Land is a very talented team. They have a big offensive line and some good running backs. They are very active on the defensive side of the ball. Their defensive front and linebackers play really well and make you earn everything you get.” Thompson added, “To have a chance Friday, we are going to have to play extremely well and with a lot of physicality.”

The Jackets were dominant again up front against Chesnee. The running game was top notch again. Indian Land should provide more of a challenge for the Jackets on Friday. The Warriors defense will concentrate on stopping the run. They will stack the box and make the Yellow Jackets try and throw the ball to beat them. Indian Land has been successful this season at stopping the run and beating teams that primarily run the ball to win games. I don’t think they will be able to completely stop the Yellow Jacket rushing attack, but Union County will have to throw the football in this game. The Warriors have a really good linebacker that is committed to play at Coastal Carolina, as well as several other players who are garnering attention from Division One schools.

Offensively, the warriors will attempt to run the football a lot. This should play right into Union County’s strength on defense. The Warriors have played two quarterbacks during the season, but have seemed to settle on the 6’7” Grayson Barber to guide to offense.

Union County cannot overlook this Indian Land team. As we saw last week with Broome beating Woodruff, anything can happen once playoff time rolls around. The Jackets need the support of the community and everyone should come out and support the Jackets on Friday. The weather is supposed to clear up and it should be a nice night for playoff football. Remember that tickets are $8 as mandated by the South Carolina High School League and only SCHSL passes are honored.

Other Picks for this week:

• Dorman over Nation Ford

• Byrnes over Sumter

• Gaffney over Rock Hill

• Greer over York

• Chapman over Camden

• Chester over Broome

• Pendleton over Southside

In the second round of the playoffs

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

