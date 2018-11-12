Praying to see through God’s eyes

Charles Warner | The Union Times Churches come in all shapes and sizes, from small storefront houses of worship to grand cathedrals. In this they are no different from many other types of buildings that can and often do come in all shapes and sizes. What makes the different is they are the houses of God where His children come together to worship Him through prayer, lesson, study, song, and sermon. It is a place of refuge from the world where the cares of everyday life are put in perspective and those there are reminded that this world, this life, is not all there is, that God is real and He is in control and that by accepting His Son Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior we will enjoy eternal life with Him after this life is over. Churches that truly are houses of worship of the true, living, and only God known the presence of God within their walls and that while He is there He is also everywhere because in the end, no building is truly large enough to encompass the presence of God who encompasses all creation. Charles Warner | The Union Times Churches come in all shapes and sizes, from small storefront houses of worship to grand cathedrals. In this they are no different from many other types of buildings that can and often do come in all shapes and sizes. What makes the different is they are the houses of God where His children come together to worship Him through prayer, lesson, study, song, and sermon. It is a place of refuge from the world where the cares of everyday life are put in perspective and those there are reminded that this world, this life, is not all there is, that God is real and He is in control and that by accepting His Son Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior we will enjoy eternal life with Him after this life is over. Churches that truly are houses of worship of the true, living, and only God known the presence of God within their walls and that while He is there He is also everywhere because in the end, no building is truly large enough to encompass the presence of God who encompasses all creation.

Read 1 Samuel 16:1-13

The Lord said to Samuel, “Do not consider his appearance or his height…. The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”

— 1 Samuel 16:7 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to look past stereotypes and see those around us through your eyes. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Each day, I will open my eyes to see others the way God sees them.