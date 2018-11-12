FPES students make anemometers

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Ms. Palmer’s 4th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School recently built their own anemometers as part of their study of the weather. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Ms. Palmer’s 4th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School recently built their own anemometers as part of their study of the weather.

UNION — In learning about the weather some students at Foster Park Elementary School recently built weather instruments in the classroom.

Students in Ms. Palmer’s 4th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School have been learning about weather and weather instruments.

As part of their weather study, they made their own anemometers.

This was a great hands-on learning activity to help them understand how anemometers are made and used.

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Ms. Palmer’s 4th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School recently built their own anemometers as part of their study of the weather. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_15-Palmer-Anemometers.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Ms. Palmer’s 4th grade class at Foster Park Elementary School recently built their own anemometers as part of their study of the weather.

To help learn about the weather