MES families brainstorm together

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The families of approximately 200 students at Monarch Elementary School took part in the school's "Fall Family Writing Day," working together to write stories.

MONARCH — Monarch Elementary School hosted our “Fall Family Writing Day” on Tuesday, October 2. The families of about 200 students joined us.

Varied phrases and books on fall and making apple pies were displayed, and shared by our State Reading Coach Mrs. Morrow. Books on supporting students are also available for parents to check out.

After reading aloud from “Bring Me Some Apples and I’ll Make You Some Pies: the Story of Edna Lewis,” and “How to Make an Apple Pie and See the World,” students brainstormed imaginative problems and solutions for making their favorite foods. Families worked together to develop a problem and solutions in a narrative story.

In several stories the dog, cat, hamster, Dad or Papa ate the ingredients, or the store was closed, or the food fell on the floor or burned. They had interesting adventures for solutions (fly to Wisconsin for cheese, go to Grandma’s to ask for milk, steal bananas from the monkeys at zoo, etc.).

As they worked, students enjoyed apple pies, ice cream, apples, apple juice, and candy.

Families took photos together with their writing at a Fall photo booth.

Many families seemed to love the event and are looking forward to our next Family Writing Days in December and February.

During school’s ’Fall Family Writing Day’