FPES families ‘Read on the Beach’

UNION — Foster Park Elementary School hosted a Title 1 Family Engagement Event on Tuesday, September 18.

The event at the school was to promote a love and excitement for families to read together. There was a enormous response from the community. Dinner was served to the families as they listened to principal, Jason Koepke, give them reasons why they should read with their children and tips for making reading fun.

After eating, families went into classrooms and the library to read with their children. They also enjoyed snow cones from the snow cone truck. It was a great time for families to Read on the Beach together!

School hosts Title I Engagement Event