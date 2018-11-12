Making ‘Number Hungry Caterpillars’

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This student in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School proudly displays the “Number Hungry Caterpillars” she made as part of a project combined reading and math. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This student in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School proudly displays the “Number Hungry Caterpillars” she made as part of a project combined reading and math. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This student in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School works on the “Number Hungry Caterpillar” she is making by combining reading with math. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This student in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School works on the “Number Hungry Caterpillar” she is making by combining reading with math. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Two students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School are hard at work using reading and math to make “Number Hungry Caterpillars.” Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Two students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School are hard at work using reading and math to make “Number Hungry Caterpillars.” Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This student in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School uses scissors to cut out legs for the “Number Hungry Caterpillar” she making as part of a classroom project that combined reading and math. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This student in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School uses scissors to cut out legs for the “Number Hungry Caterpillar” she making as part of a classroom project that combined reading and math. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students are in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School are cutting out parts of the “Number Hungry Caterpillars” they are making. The class made the caterpillars after reading “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and then used math in doing so in order to learn how to write 3-digit numbers. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students are in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School are cutting out parts of the “Number Hungry Caterpillars” they are making. The class made the caterpillars after reading “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and then used math in doing so in order to learn how to write 3-digit numbers.

UNION — Students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School combined reading and math in a project that reviewed how to write 3-digit numbers.

After reading “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle, these students made “Number Hungry Caterpillars.”

Students rolled dice to create a number and wrote that number in word, standard and expanded form on each body part.

They were super proud to show them off!

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This student in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School proudly displays the “Number Hungry Caterpillars” she made as part of a project combined reading and math. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Reading-and-Math-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This student in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School proudly displays the “Number Hungry Caterpillars” she made as part of a project combined reading and math. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This student in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School works on the “Number Hungry Caterpillar” she is making by combining reading with math. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Reading-and-Math-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This student in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School works on the “Number Hungry Caterpillar” she is making by combining reading with math. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Two students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School are hard at work using reading and math to make “Number Hungry Caterpillars.” https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Reading-and-Math-3.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Two students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School are hard at work using reading and math to make “Number Hungry Caterpillars.” Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This student in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School uses scissors to cut out legs for the “Number Hungry Caterpillar” she making as part of a classroom project that combined reading and math. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Reading-and-Math-4.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This student in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School uses scissors to cut out legs for the “Number Hungry Caterpillar” she making as part of a classroom project that combined reading and math. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students are in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School are cutting out parts of the “Number Hungry Caterpillars” they are making. The class made the caterpillars after reading “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and then used math in doing so in order to learn how to write 3-digit numbers. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Reading-and-Math-5.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students are in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School are cutting out parts of the “Number Hungry Caterpillars” they are making. The class made the caterpillars after reading “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and then used math in doing so in order to learn how to write 3-digit numbers.

FPES students combine reading and math