Honored for outstanding character

BUFFALO — Buffalo Elementary School recently recognized students for outstanding character!

The character trait focus for the month of September was RESPONSIBILITY.

Students were nominated by their teachers and were treated to ice cream sundaes to celebrate their great character!

BES Students of the Month for September included:

Kindergarten: Rayna Wood, Ahmia Goode, Alyson Murphy

First Grade: Darshil Patel, Arianna Funderburk, Brody Addis, Sa’Myia Davis, Anna Barnett, Jonathan Welch

Second Grade: Ivey Palmer, Lodon Veal, Chloe Hall, Kayson Kingsmore

Third Grade: Gabriel Carroll, Mariah Edwards, Madison Maness, Alexis Zeigler, Khloe Hood, Will Henderson

Fourth Grade: Zyra Rogers, Alyssa Vinson, Raelynn Eller, Bella Bramlett, Jameson Lott

Fifth Grade: Carter Hackler, Kii’Mora Jones, Charles Beard, Daniella Ponce, Brianna Grayson

