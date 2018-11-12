FPES celebrates ‘Walk to School Day’

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The school family at Foster Park Elementary School came together Wednesday, October 3, to celebrate “National Walk to School Day” with a walk around Foster Park Lake. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The school family at Foster Park Elementary School came together Wednesday, October 3, to celebrate “National Walk to School Day” with a walk around Foster Park Lake. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School “National Walk to School Day” was Wednesday, October 3, and the day was celebrated with a walk around Foster Park Lake by the Foster Park Elementary School family. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School “National Walk to School Day” was Wednesday, October 3, and the day was celebrated with a walk around Foster Park Lake by the Foster Park Elementary School family.

UNION — On Wednesday, October 3, Foster Park Elementary School celebrated National Walk to School Day.

Regular physical activity helps children build strong bones, muscles and joints, and it decreases the risk of obesity.

In contrast, insufficient physical activity can contribute to chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer and stroke.

The National Center for Safe Routes to School is committed to empowering communities to make walking a safe, appealing, preferred choice of physical activity for families.

The students, faculty, and staff enjoyed walking around Foster Park with their school family to celebrate National Walk to School Day.

