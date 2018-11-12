Koepke presents at SCDE Workshop

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Dr. Jason Koepke was a presenter during the 2018 Fall Regional School Counseling/Career Guidance Personnel Workshop at Spartanburg Community College Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Dr. Jason Koepke was a presenter during the 2018 Fall Regional School Counseling/Career Guidance Personnel Workshop at Spartanburg Community College

SPARTANBURG — On Friday, October 5, the South Carolina Department of Education held its 2018 Fall Regional School Counseling/Career Guidance Personnel Workshop at Spartanburg Community College in Spartanburg.

There were Principals and Guidance Counselors from all over the Upstate in attendance to collaborate and learn the latest research-based strategies to implement in their schools.

Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke was a presenter on Behavioral Intervention/Social Emotional Learning (Elementary & Middle Strand) during the breakout sessions.

