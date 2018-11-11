Elks donate $2,500 to library

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Elks Lodge #1321 presented the Union County Carnegie Library with $2,500 the library will use to pay for the large print books shown here that it recently purchased. Taking part in the ceremony were (from left to right) Lodge President Terry Wade, Library Director Rieta Drinkwine, Lodge Secretary Jim Cunningham, his wife Mary Jane Cunningham, Lodge Esteemed Leading Knight Dennis Davis, Lodge Trustee and Board Chairman Bill Montgomery, and Library Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Elks Lodge #1321 presented the Union County Carnegie Library with $2,500 the library will use to pay for the large print books shown here that it recently purchased. Taking part in the ceremony were (from left to right) Lodge President Terry Wade, Library Director Rieta Drinkwine, Lodge Secretary Jim Cunningham, his wife Mary Jane Cunningham, Lodge Esteemed Leading Knight Dennis Davis, Lodge Trustee and Board Chairman Bill Montgomery, and Library Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson.

UNION COUNTY — A tradition that began more than a decade ago continued Thursday when, for the second time this year, the Union Elks Lodge made a donation to the Union County Carnegie Library.

In a ceremony Thursday afternoon, members of Union Elks Lodge #1321 presented members of the library staff with a check for $2,500. The donation will be used by the library to pay for the large print books the library recently purchased.

Thursday’s presentation was the latest in a series of such presentations made by Lodge #1321 to the library since 2007. The goal of the donations has been to help the library better serve the people of Union County and the library done so, using the donated funds to purchase large print books, privacy screens for its computers, Win Way software for resume writing, an AED, and to help fund its Summer Reading Program.

Accepting the donation was Library Director Rieta Drinkwine who said that “we appreciate the Elks, we are able to provide large print books to the sight-impaired because of them.”

This was the second time this year Lodge #1321 has made a donation to the library. The first donation was presented in May and was for $2,000 and was also used to pay for large print books.

Lodge #1321 Secretary Jim Cunningham said that both donations are Gratitude Grants the lodge obtained from the Elks National Foundation. The applications Lodge #1321 filed to get the grants states that the library relies on Elks Grants to provide its patrons with large print books. In the applications, the lodge pointed out that library patrons with vision problems especially appreciate having current titles in large print. The applications also pointed out that other patrons, including veterans, have expressed delight at the availability of large print books at the library. In addition, the applications point out that large print books are very expensive to purchase, so much so that patrons cannot afford to purchase them so the lodge’s efforts are very important to them.

Cunningham pointed out that it was the generosity and dedication of Lodge #1321’s members that enabled Thursday’s donation to total $2,500 rather $2,000 in May. He said this was because the lodge was able to get 15 percent of its members to each donate $10 or more to the effort. This, Cunningham said, enabled them to get the extra $500 for Thursday’s donation.

During Thursday’s ceremony, Cunningham and other Lodge #1321 members pointed out that, since the beginning of the year, the lodge has made six donations totalling $11,500 to the library and other local organizations.

Books

The books purchased by the library that will be paid for by the donation from the Elks are:

• The 17th Suspect by James Patterson

• The Accidental Guardian by Mary Connealy

• After Anna by Lisa Scottoline

• Ambush by James Patterson

• An Arizona Christmas by William W. Johnstone

• As You Wish by Jude Deveraux

• The Bad Daughter by Joy Fielding

• The Blessing by Wanda E. Brunstetter

• Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life by Michael Caine

• Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone by Brene Brown

• The Celebration by Wanda E. Brunstetter

• A Christmas Return by Anne Perry

• Christmas with Her Millionaire Boss by Barbara Wallace

• Come Sundown by Nora Roberts

• The Crooked Staircase by Dean Koontz

• Crushing: It’s Not the End! By T.D. Jakes

• The Cutting Edge by Jeffery Deaver

• Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly

• Dark in Death by J.D. Robb

• The Darling Dahlias and the Unlucky Clover by Susan Wittig Albert

• Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America by Beth Macy

• Duel to the Death by J.A. Jance

• Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How the Body Can Heal Itself by William W. Li

• Enigma by Catherine Coulter

• Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks

• The Fallen by David Baldacci

• The First Family by Michael Palmer

• The First Love by Beverly Lewis

• The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian

• Fools and Mortals by Bernard Cornwell

• The Forgotten Road by Richard Paul Evans

• The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

• Hang Him Twice by William W. Johnstone

• Happy Is the Bride by Janet Dailey

• Healing the Soul of a Woman: How to Overcome Your Emotional Wounds by Joyce Meyer

• The High Tide Club by Mary Kay Andrews

• House of Secrets by V.C. Andrews

• I’ve Got My Eyes on You by Mary Higgins Clark

• In Farleigh Field by Rhys Bowen

• In Pieces by Sally Field

• Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History by Bill O’Reilly

• The Lady and the Lionheart by Joanne Bischof

• The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss, and American Royalty in the Nation’s Largest Home by Denise Kiernan

• Liar Liar by James Patterson

• Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy by Jeanine Pirro

• Lilac Lane by Sherryl Woods

• Living a Life You Love: Embracing the Adventure of Being Led by the Holy Spirit by Joyce Meyer

• Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci

• A Love for Leah by Emma Miller

• The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty by Susan Page

• Miss Julia Raises the Roof by Ann B. Ross

• New Memory Man Thriller by David Baldacci

• Next Level Thinking: 10 Powerful Thoughts for a Successful and Abundant Life by Joel Osteen

• The Next Person You Meet in Heaven: The Sequel to the Five People You Meet in Heaven by Mitch Albom

• On Her Majesty’s Frightfully Secret Service by Rhys Bowen

• One House Over by Mary Monroe

• Only Skein Deep by Maggie Sefton

• The Other Lady Vanishes by Amanda Quick

• Pelican Point by Irene Hannon

• The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand

• The Pharaoh Key by Douglas Preston

• A Pinch of Poison by Alyssa Maxwell

• The President Is Missing by James Patterson

• Raspberry Danish Murder by Joanne Fluke

• The Reckoning by John Grisham

• Red Alert: An NYPD Red Mystery by James Patterson

• The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen

• The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations by John McCain

• Riders of the Dawn: A Western Duo by Louis L’Amour

• The Rising Sea: A Novel from the Numa(r) Files by Clive Cussler

• The Road Home by Beverly Lewis

• Robert F. Kennedy: Ripples of Hope by Kerry Kennedy

• Robicheaux by James Lee Burke

• Sandpiper Cove by Irene Hannon

• Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations by William H. McRaven

• Shoot First by Stuart Woods

• Slowhand: The Life and Music of Eric Clapton by Philip Norman

• The Stowaway: A Young Man’s Extraordinary Adventure to Antarctica by Laurie Gwen Shapiro

• Sweet Vengeance by Fern Michaels

• Tailspin by Sandra Brown

• Target: Alex Cross by James Patterson

• Texas Ranger by James Patterson

• There There by Tommy Orange

• Together by Linda Lael Miller

• Transcription by Kate Atkinson

• Treasure Freight by Peter Dawson

• Twenty-One Days by Anne Perry

• Twisted Prey by John Sandford

• Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver

• Verses for the Dead by Douglas Preston

• The Western Star by Craig Johnson

• When the Bishop Needs an Alibi by Vannetta Chapman

• Where There’s Hope: Healing, Moving Forward, and Never Giving Up by Elizabeth Smart

• Winter in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand

Lodge’s donations total $11,500 for the year

