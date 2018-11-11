Carlisle in need of volunteers

CARLISLE — The Town of Carlisle is in need of volunteers to assist with its November 14 distribution of food to the needy of the Carlisle Community.

In a statement released Thursday, Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn said that the town is looking to help those most in need and needs volunteers to help it do so.

“This is about helping those in need,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “It’s about helping families, especially families with children, who may be struggling during the holiday season. So we need volunteers to help us do that.”

The food distribution will be held Wednesday, November 14 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Carlisle Town Hall. The distribution will be for needy families and individuals of the Carlisle Community only. Residents of the Carlisle Community who qualify for the food distribution must bring with them photographic identification in order to receive the food and plastic bags to collect it and carry it home.

Persons interested in volunteering should call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

For November 14 food distribution

