Gamecock Club to hold ‘Tiger Burn’

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Gamecock Club is happy to announce the 2018 Tiger Burn.

The Tiger Burn will be held Monday, November 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Truluck Activity Center at USC Union!

This year’s speaker will be be former Gamecock and NFL wideout Tori Gurley. Cocky and the Gamecock cheerleaders will also be in attendance.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children 10 and under. Tickets are now available at the USC Union Campus Shop & Bookstore and from Kelly Coone Boyd at Studio 201 in Jonesville and Peahuff Auto & Diesel. You can also get tickets by calling 864-426-0464.

Menu includes Dairi-O famous Hotdogs, chips dessert and drink! (Adults will get 2 hotdogs, children 1.)

All proceeds go support University of South Carolina Athletics!

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

