Don’t put limits on your faith

Do you spend time wondering how on earth you’re going to get everything done? Or, do you have a bill that you have no idea how it’s going to get paid? Maybe you just feel overwhelmed due to lack of sleep, working long hours, and can’t figure out how the house will ever get clean. Well… me too! It seems as we face each week that the tasks just don’t line up with the amount of time, money, or resources that we have. What do we do in times such as these?

In John 6, Jesus looked up to see a multitude coming at him and asked the question “Where will we buy enough bread for them to eat?” Philip quickly chimed in with little worry of where they would buy bread, but with what? He answered Jesus by stating that, “eight months wages would not even be enough bread for all these people.” However, Jesus knew all the while what he would do, but the disciples were tested because they had limited God by their own assumptions. They were trying to figure out where to even get enough money for such a purchase! So Jesus had them sit everyone down and he blessed what little food that Andrew found from a small boy with five loaves and two fish, and as Jesus gave thanks for it, he broke it —and it multiplied! Everyone was fed with food to spare!

I want you to understand that this is exactly what God can do for you. Whatever you need today, I pray that He will supply your need. Never let your faith be limited by earthly impossibilities. Instead of focusing on what they did have, the followers were too worried about not having enough. As you face your week, don’t be consumed by worrying about the time you don’t have, but focus on what time you do have, then choose to use it wisely, thanking God for the opportunity to live another day.

The same is true with our finances and earthly possessions. Don’t feel sad about what you do not have, instead, ask God for the wisdom to use what you’ve been given in a way that will be productive and fulfilling. God can take the tiniest of offerings and turn them into something great. When we refuse to offer what we have by thinking it is inadequate, we are likely to lose out on a blessing. What may seem insufficient to you is more than enough when it comes to Jesus Christ. He will multiply what you give him. So give Him your time today and let him multiply it, give him your finances and let him bless them, and give him your praise and He will give you more to praise him for! Hold nothing back, give our all to Jesus, and he will work a miracle… with leftovers!

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I act in disbelief as I face daily struggles in this world. What seems impossible for me is easy for You. Help me keep my focus on what I have, and let me use it for a blessing to others instead of thinking negatively about the things I do not have. You are enough. I thank You for loving me and sending Jesus to save me. Help me share this with others, in Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

