Hoping for a great Christmas Parade

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter looks at the preparations being made for this year’s Lockhart Christmas Parade and related matters including the need for floats in the parade. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter looks at the preparations being made for this year’s Lockhart Christmas Parade and related matters including the need for floats in the parade.

I haven’t heard from anybody, but one group that’s planning a float for our Christmas Parade yet. Is anybody interested? I sure hope so. We had a great parade last year and I hope this year can be just as good.

I have ordered trophies again for the Original, Best Theme, and Attractive floats. This year I’m adding a trophy for the best golf cart decorated.

I haven’t heard from any vendors yet, either.

My lights came in Monday for the street decorations, and I also bought the lights for the tree in the parking lot. So I’m getting started, I hope not too late.

Also, I haven’t heard from anyone wanting memorial angels put up. They will be put up after the parade. We are so afraid that the crowd might accidentally knock them off of the fence at the playground.

Fixing Up A Home

I’m also still working on Mr. Redman’s home, so he will be coming home sometime after I complete everything that needs to be done. I’ve cleaned it, now I need to fix the front door and put in a handicap toilet. I hope he can climb steps, otherwise I need to find someone to volunteer to make a handicap ramp. This job hasn’t anything to do with me being on the Town Council, it just seems that I get my nose in other people’s lives.

Eyeglasses Travails

Well Chuck and I went back to Stanton Eyeglass place, Monday (again). The manager said if we come in that she would give us our money back for the glasses that we can’t see out of. They made Chuck’s 4 times and mine 3. Each time is the same.

They want you to wear them a couple of days for your eyes to adjust. Even though you can’t see a thing with them on. When we’ve had them made at Sam’s we walk out of there and see perfect. So Stanton’s theory is crazy.

Well, they had some man from Greenville there, Monday, and he was wanting us to do a do-over. Finally after 100 questions, he said he had to get permission from Greenville to get our money back, we’ve been fighting this since September 9. He said if they approved it, it would take 12 to 15 days for a check in the mail. Then he called me the next day and said it would be 30 days.

I know the checks we wrote had been cashed. I called him and he said the 12 days was business days, the rest was because of Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and weekends.

The eye doctor told Chuck it was all about selling glasses. Biggest mistake!!

Needing A Roof

I have a poor elderly couple in my neighborhood that needs a roof. Their insurance on their house has been canceled because of it. One company wants $10,000 to roof it. They said there’s nothing to nail shingles to, so it’s boards and everything. They don’t have that kind of money, and their Social Security isn’t very much. Their health isn’t that great either. Does anyone know of an organization, that might help? He asked me, but I really don’t know of any.

Taking A Trip

Well Saturday night was steak night at the Chester Shrine Club. So Chuck and I joined Marvin, Anita, Sammy and Lynn. And they brought Preacher Donna. She still looks great. She’s retired now and bored to death. Then they took a group from Wesley Chapel to the Mountains for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Well Marvin couldn’t go. (They meaning Sammy drove the group). Janice said they really had a good time, and one day of rain.

Cold Weather

I heard that cold weather is setting in this next week. So Sunday I brought in all of my winter clothes, they’re in my room in totes. I have to wait for the time I can get my summer clothes out of the closet and drawers. So I imagine they’ll stay in the totes until the first of the year, that’s my next day off. Cold weather was wonderful, when I didn’t know any better, but after living in the South, I really prefer sunshine.

Well it’s late but I’m trying to keep up with my newsy life. So call me at 1-864-545-6652 Good night to all of you.

