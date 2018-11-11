Monument honors unmarked graves

Photo courtesy of Karl Pendergrass This marker was placed by the Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Anniversary Committee in the cemetery that served the church until it was closed in 2004. The monument honors the unmarked graves of the church members who are buried there. The church is hoping to have the cemetery listed on the South Carolina State Historical Registry. -

CHESTER — On Sunday, September 23, Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Chester, SC, celebrated their annual Family and Friends Day beginning with Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by morning worship service at 10 a.m.

The theme for this occasion was “The Vision Continues.” Senior Pastor Donnie D. Dye’s sermon was “God’s Vision comes with His Provisions” (Exodus 3:2-4 and 8-10).

All members had previously been asked to invite family and friends to celebrate this great day in the Lord.

Following the conclusion of morning service, there was an unveiling ceremony to honor and recognize the unmarked graves of church ancestors, plus the closing in October 2004 of the old cemetery established in 1867. The monument was presented by Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Anniversary Committee celebrating 150 years of Church Ministry.

After the unveiling, food and fellowship under the Big Tent concluded the day of celebration.

The church is now planning to have the old cemetery approved for listing as a historical site on South Carolina’s State Historical Registry.

Church celebrates 150 years of ministry

By Karl Pendergrass Special to The Union Times

Karl Pendergrass is a member of Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.

