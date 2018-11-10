Pray that we can follow our dreams

Charles Warner | The Union Times Christ’s statement that He stands at the door and knocks has inspired artists who have created paintings of Him standing at a door to a home and knocking and of Him standing outside the United Nations Building and knocking on it. In the former, Christ is seeking entrance into our lives to bestow upon us the salvation He brings to all who will accept Him as their Lord and Savior. In the latter, He is knocking on the councils of the governments of world to be let in and bring about peace on earth and good will to all. There is, however, someone else who knocks on the doors to our lives and that is the Devil who all too often gains admittance because, first, he is persistent, and, second, he is extremely cunning, appealing to our weakness, fear, credulity,and ignorance. (As for the councils of the governments of the world, he doesn’t have to knock, he’s usually already inside and in charge.) The one thing the Devil does not want to see when the door he’s knocking on opens is Jesus Christ who, both in Heaven and on Earth, has defeated him. He does not want to see Christ there because he knows he’s not getting in because in that home, in that life, in that soul, Jesus is in control. All the Devil can do in that case is slink away, realizing there’s one more soul that has escaped his claws and the eternal damnation he’d sought to drag that soul into. Lets let Jesus into our homes, our hearts, and our lives so that when the Devil comes knocking on our doors all he’ll leave with is sore knuckles.

Read Genesis 18:1-15

Everything is possible for one who believes.

— Mark 9:23 (NIV)

PRAYER: Thank you, God, that with you we can follow our dreams — because we know that for you, nothing is impossible. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: What seems impossible for me is very possible for God.

Charles Warner | The Union Times

Christ’s statement that He stands at the door and knocks has inspired artists who have created paintings of Him standing at a door to a home and knocking and of Him standing outside the United Nations Building and knocking on it. In the former, Christ is seeking entrance into our lives to bestow upon us the salvation He brings to all who will accept Him as their Lord and Savior. In the latter, He is knocking on the councils of the governments of world to be let in and bring about peace on earth and good will to all. There is, however, someone else who knocks on the doors to our lives and that is the Devil who all too often gains admittance because, first, he is persistent, and, second, he is extremely cunning, appealing to our weakness, fear, credulity,and ignorance. (As for the councils of the governments of the world, he doesn’t have to knock, he’s usually already inside and in charge.) The one thing the Devil does not want to see when the door he’s knocking on opens is Jesus Christ who, both in Heaven and on Earth, has defeated him. He does not want to see Christ there because he knows he’s not getting in because in that home, in that life, in that soul, Jesus is in control. All the Devil can do in that case is slink away, realizing there’s one more soul that has escaped his claws and the eternal damnation he’d sought to drag that soul into. Lets let Jesus into our homes, our hearts, and our lives so that when the Devil comes knocking on our doors all he’ll leave with is sore knuckles.