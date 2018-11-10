‘Legendary Speaker’ in a wheelchair

Image courtesy of Union County Baptist Association The Union County Baptist Association will present a Union County Veterans Day Celebration on Sunday (Veterans Day) at 7 p.m. at the Union County Stadium. The guest speaker will be evangelist and Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Tim Lee. Image courtesy of Union County Baptist Association The Union County Baptist Association will present a Union County Veterans Day Celebration on Sunday (Veterans Day) at 7 p.m. at the Union County Stadium. The guest speaker will be evangelist and Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Tim Lee.

UNION COUNTY — He’s been in a wheelchair for nearly 50 years since losing both of his legs in Vietnam, but that hasn’t stopped Tim Lee from bringing the good news of the Lord Jesus Christ to millions, good news he will bring to Sunday’s Veterans Day Celebration at the Union County Stadium.

In a statement released this week, Rev. Tommy Mann, Director of Evangelism for the Union County Baptist Association, said that the Veterans Day Celebration will be held at the Union County Stadium on Veterans Day (Sunday) at 7 p.m. Mann said Sunday’s celebration will include musical performances by Tyanna Porter of the Union County High School Gifted and Talented Chorus who will sing the National Anthem and by T.J. Tyler, Music Director at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church. He said the Union County High School JROTC will be there to present the flags.

Mann said there will also be a free gift presented to the veterans in attendance. He said it is a “Coin of Excellence” the Baptist Association had made for the event.

The speaker for the celebration will be Lee who, as he has for more than 40 years, will be speaking from a wheelchair.

According to his website (www.timlee.org) “in 1971 while serving in the United States Marine Corps in South Vietnam Tim Lee gave both of his legs to America. Instead of quitting or becoming bitter God used this major event in Tim’s life to propel him into a ministry that no one could have imagined at that time.”

The website states that Lee “pastored for five years in southern Illinois. He understands the rigors, challenges and difficulties and the blessings of being a pastor.”

It states that Lee “has spent the past 40 years in active ministry as a full time evangelist. He has ministered in 49 states and numerous countries of the world. He has addressed thousands of local churches, Christian schools, civic organizations, colleges and universities as well as hundreds of special patriotic events. Tim Lee is known as the ‘Legendary Speaker’ at MCRD Parris Island, where he speaks to thousands of Marines and Marine Recruits every year. For 25 years Tim and his family have hosted one of the most exciting teen camps in America called YOUTH ALIVE.”

The website states that Lee “has a contagious zeal for revival and a fervent desire to win the lost to Christ. Since 1979 he has flown over 6 million miles to bring a strong message of revival, powerful biblical challenges to the family and a sobering message to the staggering moral and social needs so prevalent in our society today.”

It states that Lee “is not your ‘typical’ evangelist: in appearance — he speaks from a wheelchair — however most people within the first 5 minutes of listening to Tim forget all about the wheelchair and they become engrossed in the message that he is preaching.”

As if his evangelical activities were not enough, Lee has also involved with and honored by a number of civil, military, educational, and media institutions and organizations.

The website states that, “at the request of President Reagan, Tim served on the Bicentennial committee for the 200th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution. He has been honored by the United States Marine Corps, The Department of the Army, the Department of the Navy, numerous state legislatures and cities of all sizes as well as scores of other awards and special recognition of the past four decades. Tim serves as Co-Chair of the National Committee of Veterans for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz. He is a contributor on Fox News and has written two books. Tim also serves on the board of directors of Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville, Florida and has been on the Board of Trustees of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia since 1991. Tim has been awarded six honorary doctorate degrees including Liberty University, Trinity Baptist College, Emmanuel Theological Seminary, in Koto India, and Brewton Parker College, in Mount Vernon, Georgia.”

During his appearance at the Veterans Day Celebration, Lee will be signing copies of his book, “Born On The Fifth Of July.”

Lee and his wife, Connie have been married for 46 years, and live in Rowlett, Texas. The Lees “have three wonderful children, Brian, married to Jennifer’ Jana, married to Steve Hooten’ and Amber, married to Jonathan Livesay. Tim and Connie also have six awesome grandchildren, Emma, Reid, Ally, Andy, Sara, Case.”

The website states that Lee “connects with his audience. With his passion and his deep burden for America and in his amazing ability to reach and appeal successfully to the person sitting in the pew, young and old, God is using Tim Lee to make a huge impact for the cause of Christ.”

Finally, how does Lee feel about his country, the United States of America, in whose service he lost both his legs? Here’s his answer to that question.

“America is worth living for, worth fighting for and if need be, worth dying for.”

Lee to address Veterans Day Celebration

