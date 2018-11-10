Smiling over a $200,000 secret

COLUMBIA — A Union man has been walking around with a big smile on his face and a secret according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
In a statement released this week, the SCEL announced that the man hasn’t told a soul the smile stems from winning a $200,000 lottery prize.
“I play the lottery every day,” he told lottery officials when he cashed in his winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket.
And he checks his ticket every evening to see if he’s won. His lucky numbers came in the evening of Tuesday, October 9 (9, 27, 28, 35 and 38).
“I sat staring at my ticket,” he said. “I still don’t believe this.”
The press release states that because the man Powered-Up his ticket for an extra $1, his $100,000 prize multiplied to $200,000 when a 2x multiplier was drawn.
It states that the odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.
For selling the claimed ticket, the press release states the KC Mart at 439 North Duncan Bypass, Union, received a commission of $2,000.