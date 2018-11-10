Smiling over a $200,000 secret

Charles Warner | The Union Times The KC Mart at 439 North Duncan Bypass, Union, sold a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket that won the man who purchased it $200,000. For selling the ticket, the store received a $2,000 commission. Charles Warner | The Union Times The KC Mart at 439 North Duncan Bypass, Union, sold a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket that won the man who purchased it $200,000. For selling the ticket, the store received a $2,000 commission.

COLUMBIA — A Union man has been walking around with a big smile on his face and a secret according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

In a statement released this week, the SCEL announced that the man hasn’t told a soul the smile stems from winning a $200,000 lottery prize.

“I play the lottery every day,” he told lottery officials when he cashed in his winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket.

And he checks his ticket every evening to see if he’s won. His lucky numbers came in the evening of Tuesday, October 9 (9, 27, 28, 35 and 38).

“I sat staring at my ticket,” he said. “I still don’t believe this.”

The press release states that because the man Powered-Up his ticket for an extra $1, his $100,000 prize multiplied to $200,000 when a 2x multiplier was drawn.

It states that the odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

For selling the claimed ticket, the press release states the KC Mart at 439 North Duncan Bypass, Union, received a commission of $2,000.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The KC Mart at 439 North Duncan Bypass, Union, sold a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket that won the man who purchased it $200,000. For selling the ticket, the store received a $2,000 commission. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_KC-Mart.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The KC Mart at 439 North Duncan Bypass, Union, sold a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket that won the man who purchased it $200,000. For selling the ticket, the store received a $2,000 commission.

Man buys winning lottery ticket at Union KC Mart