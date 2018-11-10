Jackets defeat Chesnee 56-13

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover breaks a long run for a touchdown in Thursday’s game against Chesnee. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover breaks a long run for a touchdown in Thursday’s game against Chesnee. Photo by Brett Shugart Only the referee was close to Yellow Jacket T.T. Kershaw as he runs in for a touchdown during Thursday’s game against Chesnee. Photo by Brett Shugart Only the referee was close to Yellow Jacket T.T. Kershaw as he runs in for a touchdown during Thursday’s game against Chesnee. Photo by Brett Shugart Union County defenders smother a Chesnee runner during Thursday’s game at the Union County Stadium. Photo by Brett Shugart Union County defenders smother a Chesnee runner during Thursday’s game at the Union County Stadium.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Yellow Jackets started off the 3A football playoffs with a bang. The Jackets defeated Chesnee Thursday night at Union County Stadium 56-13 in a game that was over from almost the very beginning.

Chesnee kicked off to Union County to start the game and attempted to gain an extra possession by attempting an onside kick, which was recovered by Jacob Crocker for the Jackets. It took Union County two plays to get on the board and jump out to a 7-0 lead. The Jackets would get the ball back after a short Chesnee possession and quickly take it down the field on a long touchdown run by Kesean Glover.

On Chesnee’s next possession, Cedric Neal would strip the football away from a Chesnee wide receiver and run the ball into the end zone from twenty-five yards out to give the Jackets a 21-0 lead. Just a few seconds later, Neal would intercept a pass from Chesnee QB Jacob Kimbrell and return it twenty-six yards for the touchdown. The Jackets had a 28-0 lead with five minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Jackets would score two touchdowns in the second quarter and would take a 42-7 lead into the locker room at the half.

After the halftime break, the Jackets subbed in the second team offense who didn’t stop the scoring. The Jackets would add two more touchdowns in the third quarter to extend the lead to 56-7 over the Eagles. Chesnee would add a late touchdown to make the score 56-13. In the fourth quarter, Union County put a lot of players in the game that saw their very first varsity football action of their careers. Many of the players that played late were just moved up from the JV team last week to join the Jackets for the playoffs.

With this win the Jackets advance to the second round of the 3A playoffs. The Jackets will host that game next Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Indian Land. The Indian Land Warriors defeated Crescent in the first round 29-14 for their first playoff win since 2005.

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

