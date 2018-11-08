Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Volunteers load cars with meals which will be delivered to hospice patients. Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Volunteers load cars with meals which will be delivered to hospice patients.

SPARTANBURG — The holidays give families time to come together and create special memories, especially when a loved one is in hospice care.

To serve these families during a difficult holiday season, Spartanburg Regional Hospice delivers easy-to-prepare Thanksgiving meals. This service is funded by the Spartanburg Regional Foundation, and the meals are purchased from Wade’s Restaurant.

This year, hundreds of volunteers deliver the meals on Nov. 17, the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

“I just think it’s the greatest thing in the world to give these families a couple of hours when they don’t have to work to put together a meal, but can just enjoy being together,” said volunteer Keith Plexico.

Keith and his wife Jill help deliver Thanksgiving meals each year, which serve 10 to 12 people.

“My father and mother died under the care of Spartanburg Regional Hospice,” Keith said. “The support that the nurses, doctors, social workers and chaplains provided was incredible. It is difficult to put into words how much they meant to my family, and I knew I wanted to give back.”

The meals are delivered frozen so that they can be thawed and reheated for Thanksgiving. Each meal comes with preparation instructions.

A $55 donation to the Spartanburg Regional Foundation covers the cost of one family’s meal. The Thanksgiving Meal program provides for more than 1,500 people.

“When we walk into homes with those meals, people just light up,” Keith said. “I’ve never, ever, ever had a situation when someone didn’t either hug me or tell me, ‘God bless you.’ It’s a sweet thing, a tremendous payback.”

For more information or to make a donation to the Thanksgiving Meals program, please visit RegionalFoundation.com.

By Jessica Pickens Contributing Columnist

Jessica Pickens is Media Relations Coordinator for Marketing and Public Relations for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

